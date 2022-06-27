Boba Fett actor could be hinting at a new Star Wars game

According to comments made by the actor who plays Boba Fett, a new Star Wars game might be in the works.

The brilliant Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison has sparked hopes that a brand new game set in the Star Wars universe could be on the way. The tease comes from a quick chat GamingBible (opens in new tab) had with Morrison during the Star Wars Celebration.

The actor starts by describing the difficulty of doing voice work for games, saying that it can be even more difficult than being on set. "I do a few voices for those video games," says Morrison. "Very hard work, harder than acting. You try and get some emotion into a voiceover, all the instructions as well, you know? 'Turn left, go right, you missed, try again'."

Later in the interview, the actor is asked if he would be interested in doing a Boba Fett-focused game or Republic Commando 2, the cancelled sequel to 2005's Star Wars: Republic Commando. Morrison expresses his enthusiasm before seemingly hinting that something is already in the works.

"Oh yes, oh yes, definitely," says Morrison. "The gaming is where it's all at, too, because with a movie or a TV show, it's all over, but with a game, you can be there a bit longer. There will be some coming. I can let you know that." Exactly what's coming, we have no idea, but with the success of The Book Of Boba Fett and The Mandalorian, it's the perfect time for a game starring the bounty hunter.

There are lots of Star Wars games already in development, including Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Unveiled at the Star Wars Celebration, the sequel will take place five years after the events of 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

While you wait for the franchise's next virtual offerings, check out our pick of the best Star Wars games of all time.