New Black Widow trailer gives us our best look yet at villain Taskmaster

The new Black Widow trailer is here. While it doesn’t show off much in the way of new footage, there is a chance to be seriously impressed by the mysterious masked villain, Taskmaster. They’re even showing off some new moves, inspired by one of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Taskmaster doesn’t show up until the very final seconds of the new Black Widow movie trailer – but their impact will live long in the memory. Not only does the villain carry a Captain America-style shield (and uses it to block bullets in the same manner Cap did in Civil War), but they even mimic Black Widow’s athletic kip-up. Curious.

When taking into account the first Black Widow trailer showing Taskmaster using Hawkeye’s weapon of choice – a bow and quiver – then you’ve suddenly inserted a baddie into the MCU that can seemingly copy every single one of the Avengers in combat. That’s… terrifying.

For those who know their comics (and the Spider-Man PS4 game), Taskmaster’s liberal borrowing of fighting styles shouldn’t come as a surprise. Their headline ability includes being able to copy any hero – or villain – they’ve gone up against.

We also get a look at the wider story in Black Widow’s standalone movie. Nat describes a “new world of Widows,” which is interspersed with shots of black-clad Widows-in-training. Expect them to be a threat to Nat and her ‘family’ – which include Florence Pugh’s Yelena, David Harbour’s portly Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz’ unnamed Widow – throughout.

Black Widow, the first entry in Marvel Phase 4, is set for release on May 1.