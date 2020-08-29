Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies at 43 following battle with colon cancer

Chadwick Boseman, known for playing Black Panther in the MCU, has passed away at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer. The sad news was confirmed in a statement shared to the actor's official Twitter account.

"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," said his reps. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Boseman got his start in television roles going back to 2003, when he played a small role in an episode of Third Watch. He would later secure roles in Law & Order, CSI: NY, and ER before transitioning to film with a supporting role in The Express: The Ernie Davis Story.

It wasn't until 2016 that Boseman was cast as Black Panther, the first Black superhero in mainstream comics, in Captain America: Civil War. He would go on to reprise the role in 2018's Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and 2019's Avengers: Endgame. Boseman was set to star in Black Panther 2, previously scheduled to release sometime in 2022. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom will be the actor's final feature film appearance.

Boseman "died in his home, with his wife and family by his side," his family said, asking for the continued respect of their privacy.