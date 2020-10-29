Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC specs revealed

Activision and Treyarch have revealed the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC system requirements, including minimum, recommended, ray-tracing, competitive, and RTX Ultra specs.

The Black Ops Cold War specs are reasonable for a mainline release in a massive AAA franchise like Call of Duty. If you've got a mid-tier build from the last few years, you should have no problem running the latest Call of Duty from Treyarch. But if you want specifics, here are the specs for each of the different tiers, straight from Activision:

Black Ops Cold War minimum specs

OS: Windows 7 64-Bit (SP1) or Windows 10 64-Bit (v.1803 or higher)

CPU: Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

RAM: 8GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 50GB (MP only), 175GB (all game modes)

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 / GeForce GTX 1650 or Radeon HD 7950

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Black Ops Cold War recommended specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Black Ops Cold War recommended specifications (ray tracing)

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Black Ops Cold War competitive specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 1800X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 / RTX 3070 or Radeon RX Vega64 Graphics

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Black Ops Cold War Ultra RTX specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update)

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

As a refresher, Black Ops Cold War is capable of running at 4k uncapped on PC and features ray traced shadows, ambient occlusion, support for Nvidia DLSS and Reflex Technology, and ultrawide and multi-monitor support. Though, if you want that full suite of enhancements, you'll want a rig with the Ultra RTX specs, which can obviously get quite expensive.

