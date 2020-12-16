Black Ops Cold War PC cross-play temporarily disabled by Treyarch

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War cross-play on PC has temporarily been disabled, while developer Treyarch investigates a new bug.

Earlier today, Black Ops Cold War season one launched in a brand new update on all platforms. On the PC side of things however, players have seen the 'Zed 398 Swift Clover' error message popping up, which appears to lock them out of accessing the new content in season one. In the tweet below, Black Ops Cold War developer Treyarch has announced that they're disabling cross-play on PC while they investigate the new error message.

We are aware of the current “Zed 398 Swift Clover” error when attempting to play Season One content on PC, and our partners at @BeenoxTeam are actively investigating.To keep lobbies healthy and full, crossplay has been temporarily disabled on PC while a fix is investigated.December 16, 2020

Right now, it's not clear what's causing the new error message to pop up for PC players of Black Ops Cold War. What we do know is that it locks players out of the new season one content, meaning they can't access any of the new multiplayer maps like Raid.

That's understandably a major issue, and it's easy to see why Treyarch has decided to separate PC players from the other platforms until they can get the error fixed. Here's hoping there's a fix sooner rather than later, so Black Ops Cold War players on PC can get to experience everything on offer in the debut season.

It's not just maps included in the new season for Black Ops Cold War. There's two brand new weapons to unlock, a brand new Operator character to play as, and there's also a new Battle Pass to purchase and rank up through XP accumulated over both Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone. All rewards earned through this brand new Battle Pass will be unlocked across both games, so there's a ton of new Operator outfits, weapon skins, battle tracks, and more to be earned.

