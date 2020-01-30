First Birds of Prey reactions are in: "It’s DC’s Deadpool with a dash of Tarantino"

Want an early taste of what to expect from Birds of Prey? Before you flock to theaters next week to see Margot Robbie’s all-star comic book team-up, it’s worth checking out the first reactions to DC’s latest movie. There are some interesting comparisons that should whet your appetite, including nods to Deadpool, John Wick, and even Quentin Tarantino’s films.

Lights, camera... action!

The early Birds of Prey trailers may have given us a glimpse at the mayhem and havoc caused by Harley Quinn and company – but the early reactions tell a more visceral story, littered with bruises and broken bones. This could really pack a punch.

Saw #BirdsofPrey this morning! I liked it a lot. The stuff I loved: the action, the tone and just how creative the direction is. Margot Robbie completely sells the incredibly choreographed fight sequences and their gleeful brutality, this whole scene in particular ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UBb0FPAa14January 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey has terrific action, humor & some of the more memorable characters we’ve seen in a DC movie, but the biggest highlight is Margot Robbie. She is fantabulous as Harley, while also proving that sometimes our most valued relationships are the ones we have w/ good food pic.twitter.com/EDQ3sr5JtLJanuary 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey is a lot of fun and violent as hell. The Birds are so entertaining and distinctly different from each other. Ewan McGregor is so sinister and often hilarious. pic.twitter.com/4scxbS6GwTJanuary 29, 2020

I really dug #BirdsofPrey! It’s weird, wacky, super violent, occasionally really gory (the R is well earned on this one), and very up my alley.January 29, 2020

Birds of Prey gets compared to Deadpool and Tarantino

The teaser trailers for Birds of Prey haven't had a particularly Deadpool feel about them. Regardless, that’s the main touchstone for some after seeing the film. There are also those who are bringing up John Wick and Quentin Tarantino when discussing Birds of Prey, which suddenly makes next Friday seem like ages away.

#BirdsofPrey is one word: FUN! A frenetic hyper stylized Harley Quinn comic book come to life (it’s her movie). It’s DC’s Deadpool w/ a dash of Tarantino. COULD NOT get enough of McGregor’s Black Mask; hysterical, eccentric, & deliciously pathetic. A rockin’ kick ass good time! pic.twitter.com/QZ4t95sa7MJanuary 29, 2020

The only fair comparison for #BirdsOfPrey, if you want one, is Deadpool. They have a lot in common, especially their use of fourth-wall breaking and R-Ratings! pic.twitter.com/yGemqvJmMaJanuary 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is like if John Wick were run through a crazy funhouse filter and stuffed full of glitter and f-bombs. It's everything you could ever want from #HarleyQuinn and her badass girl gang. Into this movie completely. 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2DZgPYN2YJanuary 29, 2020

Really enjoyed #BirdsofPrey! The action reminded me a lot of John Wick. The chemistry amongst the cast was great and I would love to see more #BlackCanary & #Huntress in the future. pic.twitter.com/9ySVvh1yyzJanuary 29, 2020

BIRDS OF PREY is a good, funny, exciting and crazy ride. The cast is great, action IS top notch, very Pulp Fictiony at times and it doesn't hide or feel ashamed to be a SS spinoff. Hope to see more of the team.Give yourselves pats on the back ladies ya'll did it. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/6aZtMR2rW8January 30, 2020

Birds of Prey beats to its own drum

Birds of Prey not only stands on its own two feet as a bonafide female-led comic book movie, it stands alone as a comic book movie. Period. That's all thanks to its sense of style and anarchic attitude.

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qUJanuary 29, 2020

BIRDS OF PREY: Cathy Yan has created a music infused celebration of female badassery. DC continues to take big risks and push boundaries. The perfect Harley Quinn movie. Margot Robbie crushes it. I loved all these ladies & am looking forward to the sequel/spin-off. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/eRF5FJzahPJanuary 29, 2020

This looks and feels so different than any other superhero movie I’ve seen (and I feel like many will say it’s what they wish Suicide Squad had been in execution). Full credit to Cathy Yan for that, it’s clear they had a lot of fun making something so different.January 29, 2020

Standouts include Huntress and, of course, Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey also introduces a few characters that may not be instantly familiar to some in audience. But that’s great: we can all learn about them together afterwards, especially as so many of the cast – including Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress – seem intent on stealing the show.

#BirdsofPrey is delightfully unassuming and unconcerned with its place in a larger context. It's a bonkers bananas crime comedy and a genuine party movie. Everyone is having a blast but Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays Huntress like a supporting character from THE TICK. It rocks. pic.twitter.com/7MRMKkZ0oiJanuary 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is a stylishly fantastic ride. Margot Robbie is on top-form, Harley has never been quirkier and more lovable. Well-made, shot with beautiful colour and overall, a sleek piece of grand entertainment. Also, McGregor is THE BEST. We need more Birds of Prey, it’s great. pic.twitter.com/hFqJc1KYVtJanuary 29, 2020

#BirdsofPrey is an absolute blast & undeniably fun live wire jolt of adrenaline. Delightfully devilish & deliriously wicked,this irreverent, rule-breaking riot delivers a contact high. Cathy Yan is a genius. Robbie, Smollett, Winstead, Perez & Basco are perfection. @birdsofpreywb pic.twitter.com/D72F2D1apYJanuary 29, 2020

Just got out of #BirdsOfPrey and.... WOW. Absolutely wow. Cathy Yan delivers in spades. This movie is a colorful, violent romp (and just that I’m saying those two words together is all the proof you need). Margot Robbie’s fantabulous, but Rosie Perez is a standout. LOVED IT!!!!! pic.twitter.com/QYkHQO4ybRJanuary 30, 2020

A look at the slightly more mixed Birds of Prey reactions

It’s not all overwhelmingly positive. Sure, the majority of the reactions are intensely in favour of DC’s first 2020 movie, but there are a couple of sticking points, including its structure and pacing.

#BirdsofPrey is KILLER. A slow start and awkward plotting doesn’t stop the movie, and these characters, from soaring in the end. Wildly violent, F bombs out the wazoo, and the best bat fight scene since The Raid 2. If Margot Robbie could control this part of the DCEU, she should. pic.twitter.com/bewnj8npaJJanuary 29, 2020

BIRDS OF PREY mostly entertains, and goes balls-to-the-wall insane in certain scenes, with a fantabulous Margot Robbie performance, great supporting leads, peppy soundtrack, fun action and fast pace. It doesn't *always* work, but there's never a dull moment either. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/jLsqxKr5VvJanuary 29, 2020

#BirdsOfPrey: winning characters, above-average action, and a killer soundtrack hampered by uneven tone and pacing. The girls at their best together, and they're not together enough. Mary Elizabeth Winstead's Huntress is the not-so-secret MVP. 💕January 29, 2020

Check out some of DC's finest comic book capers (so far) as we rank the best superhero movies.