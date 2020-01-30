Popular

First Birds of Prey reactions are in: "It’s DC’s Deadpool with a dash of Tarantino"

The Fantabulous Round-Up of Everyone's Early Opinions

Want an early taste of what to expect from Birds of Prey? Before you flock to theaters next week to see Margot Robbie’s all-star comic book team-up, it’s worth checking out the first reactions to DC’s latest movie. There are some interesting comparisons that should whet your appetite, including nods to Deadpool, John Wick, and even Quentin Tarantino’s films.

The early Birds of Prey trailers may have given us a glimpse at the mayhem and havoc caused by Harley Quinn and company – but the early reactions tell a more visceral story, littered with bruises and broken bones. This could really pack a punch.

Birds of Prey gets compared to Deadpool and Tarantino

The teaser trailers for Birds of Prey haven't had a particularly Deadpool feel about them. Regardless, that’s the main touchstone for some after seeing the film. There are also those who are bringing up John Wick and Quentin Tarantino when discussing Birds of Prey, which suddenly makes next Friday seem like ages away.

Birds of Prey beats to its own drum

Birds of Prey not only stands on its own two feet as a bonafide female-led comic book movie, it stands alone as a comic book movie. Period. That's all thanks to its sense of style and anarchic attitude.

Standouts include Huntress and, of course, Harley Quinn

Birds of Prey also introduces a few characters that may not be instantly familiar to some in audience. But that’s great: we can all learn about them together afterwards, especially as so many of the cast – including Mary Elizabeth Winstead’s Huntress – seem intent on stealing the show.

A look at the slightly more mixed Birds of Prey reactions

It’s not all overwhelmingly positive. Sure, the majority of the reactions are intensely in favour of DC’s first 2020 movie, but there are a couple of sticking points, including its structure and pacing.

