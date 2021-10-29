Bird Box spinoff is coming to Netflix with a brand new cast and setting

You might remember Bird Box, one of Netflix’s first bonafide movie hits with nearly 90 million views in its first 28 days.

The 2018 thriller saw Sandra Bullock play a mother tasked with guiding her children through a post-apocalyptic world filled with entities that would make anyone who looked at them die by suicide. Now, there’s a new entry from that universe on the way.

Deadline reports that the cast for the Spanish language spinoff has been set, along with some story details.

Mario Casas (Los 33), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), Diego Calva (Narcos: Mexico), and Alejandra Howard (Fatima) will be joined by a larger Spanish cast including Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Celia Freijeiro, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner and Leonardo Sbaraglia.

According to the report, the movie will be set predominantly in Barcelona and appears to follow a similar journey to the original.

"Sebastian and his young daughter Anna must navigate their own journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona,” the synopsis reads. “But as they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than the unseen creatures grows."

Bird Box producers Dylan Clark and Chris Morgan are back on board to maintain ties with the larger franchise, while Spanish duo Alex and David Pastor are writing the film. No director has yet been attached and no release date has been set. Watch this space.

In the meantime, check out some of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.