BioShock Infinite telescope and kinetoscope locations guide: Where to look through every eyepiece

With so much history behind the sky city of Columbia, it would be impossible for the game to pack everything into the main story, which is why the BioShock Infinite telescopes and kinetoscopes are handy for fleshing out events and giving you extra information from the past. Kinetoscopes show you old timey video reels of significant historical happenings, while telescopes let you scope out symbolic city landmarks. Of course, there's also the bonus of unlocking the "Sightseer" trophy or achievement once you've peered through all 37 unique eyepieces, so read on and we'l show you how to find all of the BioShock Infinite telescope and kinetoscope locations.

Note: There are some kinetoscopes which appear more than once in the story – we've included them all for completeness but marked in italics any which you should have already collected if you're following this guide from the start.

New Eden Square

New Eden Square - "Father Comstock's Gift of Prophecy"

Take a right at the massive statue to enter Hudson's Suit Cloaks. Your first Kinetoscope is on the left side of the counter.

New Eden Square - "Beware the False Shepherd"

After the parade goes by, cross the bridge and follow the stairs to spot this poster. Next to it is another Kinetoscope.

New Eden Square - Telescope #1

After the boy gives you a telegram, head left to find the Telescope. Use if for a nice view of Monument Island.

New Eden Square - "The Envy of All His Peers"

Just before entering the Fairgrounds, you'll head up a set of stairs to find Jeremiah Fink peddling his wares. Opposite him is another Kinetoscope.

Comstock Center Rooftops

The Blue Ribbon Restaurant - "A Look Back at Opening Day!"

The Blue Ribbon Restaurant - "The Prophet Stands Up to Foes: Within and Without!"

The Blue Ribbon Restaurant - "We Secede from the So-Called 'Union'"

These three Kinetoscopes can't be missed. Upon entering the restaurant, the machines will be by the dining room entrance.

Comstock Center Rooftops - "Danger on All Sides!"

Just after exiting the Montgomery Residence, head right and go past the Dollar Bill vending machine. Behind the tent in this back area is another Kinetoscope.

The Fraternal Order of the Raven - Telescope #2

Immediately after exiting the building, hop onto the gondola to the left. At its bow, you'll find a Telescope.

Monument Island Gateway - "Uncanny Mystery in Columbia"

Immediately upon entering, turn right. This Kinetoscope rests against the wall.

Monument Island Gateway - Telescope #3

While riding your first skyline, dismount onto the archway where the enemy is firing at you. On the ledge here, you'll find another telescope.

Battleship Bay

Battleship Bay - "Battleship Bay"

After waking up on the beach, you'll soon enter a white building. Around the first corner, you'll spot this Kinetoscope.

The Arcade - "A Look Back at Opening Day!"

The Arcade - "The Prophet Stands Up to Foes: Within and Without!"

The Arcade - "We Secede from the So-Called Union"

Once you enter the Arcade proper, head toward the prize desk. Opposite it you'll find these three Kinetoscopes.

The Arcade - "Solving the Irish Problem"

Once you enter the Arcade proper, head to the other side of the Duke and Dimwit machines. Over here is a long hallway. You'll find this Kinetoscope at the end.

The Arcade - Telescope #4

This is found between stepping off the gondola and entering Soldier's Field. Look to the ledge just above the docked gondola to spot a Telescope that gives you a nice view of Battleship Bay.

Soldier's Field

Soldier's Field Welcome Center - "A City in the Sky? Impossible!"

Once you enter the main building, head right. You'll find this Kinetoscope near a model of the park.

Soldier's Field - "Mighty Songbird Patrols the Sky!"

Cross the bridge to the park proper, then make two quick left turns. This Kinetoscope stands next to the walkway you just crossed.

Patriot's Pavilion - "Who Are the Vox Populi?"

Once you enter the large courtyard area where the cops are getting a speech, enter the building to the right - this is the Patriot's Pride Pavilion. In the back of the store on the ground floor, you'll find another Kinetoscope.

Hall of Heroes Plaza - "Who Needs the Power Company?"

Once you reach the courtyard entrance to the Hall of Heroes, battle your way to the doors. Before entering, turn right to find a Kinetoscope against the wall.

Hall of Heroes

The Courtyard - "The Lamb Is the Future of Our City"

Just before entering the Gift Shop, two Kinetoscopes will be sitting on either side of the entryway.

The Courtyard - "Behold the Miracle Child! A Prophecy Is Fulfilled!"

Just before entering the Gift Shop, two Kinetoscopes will be sitting on either side of the entryway.

Hall of Heroes Gift Shop - "A City Mourns..."

This is found in the room where you fight your first Motorized Patriot. It's right in the middle of the room.

