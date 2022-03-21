Betty Gilpin reunites with Damon Lindelof for new Peacock drama

Betty Gilpin is teaming up once again with Damon Lindelof, this time for a new drama made exclusively for Peacock.

The new series, titled Mrs. Davis, is co-written by Lindelof and Big Bang Theory writer Tara Hernandez. According to Deadline, Gilpin will play the lead role of a nun who "goes to battle against an all-powerful artificial intelligence." Black Mirror: San Junipero's Owen Harris is set to direct. Although the show was ordered straight-to-series last year, no other plot details have been released.

Mrs. Davis is Lindelof's newest project since the HBO limited series Watchmen, based on the DC Comics series of the same name. The series, created by Lindelof, garnered 26 Primetime Emmy Award nominations and 11 wins during its short one-season run. The writer is also co-creator of immensely popular ABC series Lost, as well as supernatural drama The Leftovers.

Gilpin previously collaborated with Lindelof on The Hunt, playing wealthy elite Crystal May Creasey in the satirical horror thriller written by Lindelof. The actor played Debbie "Liberty Belle" Eagan in Netflix's wrestling comedy-drama GLOW and is set to play Mo Dean, wife of Watergate scandal witness John Dean, in the upcoming Starz drama titled Gaslit. Gilpin is also co-star in Showtime's Three Women, an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo's book of the same name, alongside Shailene Woodley and Dewanda Wise.

Mrs. Davis doesn't have a release date yet, but the show will air exclusively the NBC streamer Peacock. For more, check out our list of the 100 best TV shows of all time.