Better Call Saul will seemingly feature more than one Walt and Jesse appearance

Walt and Jesse are returning at some point in Better Call Saul’s final season, that much we know. Actors Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul could have a larger presence than anyone anticipated, however, if star Bob Odenkirk’s words ring true.

Speaking to Metro (opens in new tab), Odenkirk teased the "full-circle moment" with Walt and Jesse appearing in the Breaking Bad prequel. He said, "[It was] so good. Seeing Bryan and Aaron playing Walt and Jesse… It’s not just one time… And it was great."

While many may have expected Walt and Jesse to return as a quick piece of fan service, there’s now every chance that their roles might be more considerable than that.

At PaleyFest (H/T Variety (opens in new tab)), show co-creator Peter Gould said of the pair’s return: "I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah."

Gould continued, "How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season."

After a short break, Better Call Saul returns for its final six episodes in July. Despite the excitement of Walt and Jesse colliding with Saul Goodman’s world once more, viewers are likely still reeling from a major death in the mid-season finale. If that's the case, be sure to pencil in when each episode of Better Call Saul’s endgame is dropping with our handy Better Call Saul season 6 release schedule.