Best Turtle Beach headset 2020

Getting one of the best Turtle Beach headsets into your setup gets you a piece of kit from a household name in gaming headsets, with years of experience that have produced a modern, comprehensive range of products. Turtle Beach's Elite, Recon, and Atlas lines run the gamut of prices and features, with compatibility options for PC, consoles (yes, including Nintendo Switch), and mobile devices to boot. What's the difference between picking up one of the best Turtle Beach headsets versus any other headset? The biggest difference is simple: they're built from the ground up for playing games.

That design mindset manifests in everything from mic design, to the way the speakers are tuned, to the level of comfort you can expect. After all, if you're going to have something on your head for hours on end as you play games and chat with friends about playing games, it had better feel good. Thankfully, Turtle Beach's product line is pretty cozy on your cranium across the board. If you don't mind dropping big bucks you can get a pretty spectacular sound experience, but even the entry-level headsets will feel and sound great. They're easily some of the best PC headsets for gaming and sometimes sneak into contention for spots on our best PS4 headset and best Xbox One headset guides.

A premium headset with premium sound

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 1.12kg | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, mobile

Easily swappable magnetic deco plates and ear cushions

Bluetooth connectivity

SuperAmp connects to app for full control over audio

Bulky

The Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 was developed in collaboration with top esports teams and delivers great clarity for competitive gaming. The generously-sized cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cups keep out external noise, while the TruSpeak mic has optional mic monitoring and is remarkably clear. The SuperAmp packed in with the headset is where the fun is at. It hooks up via Bluetooth to the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app on your mobile device, letting you switch between sound profiles, tweak your game/ chat mix, and you can even take phone calls via the Bluetooth connection to your phone. It's an expensive gaming headset, but it'll give you the edge in any online scenario, and that is something you can't put a price on.

High-end in everything but price

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 0.98kg | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, mobile

Great comfort

Feels sturdy

Balanced well for games

Not as well suited for music

The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas is priced like a mid-range headset at £90/ $100, but it punches above its price point in almost every way that matters. The overall build quality of the product is surprisingly sturdy, and the reserved black-and-chrome look won't attract nearly as many incredulous looks as some of the more vibrant plastic and LED-infused options you can find. The Elite Atlas' removable mic even means that you could probably take it out into public without getting singled out as a power player.

All that said, this is still very much a gamer's headset; its levels are tuned for luxuriating in explosions and picking up nearby footsteps rather than enjoying the subtleties of a philharmonic orchestra or what have you. With its lack of built-in surround sound and no amp or tuning support, the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas has no pretensions: it's simply a great gaming headset at an excellent price.

A budget headset for battle royale

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 40mm | Weight: 499g | Compatibility: PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile

Well under $100/ £100

Supports Nintendo Switch chat

Mic monitoring

12 hours battery life

The Recon 200 will barely make a dent in your bank balance, at £50/ $60, but offers surprisingly good sound quality at that price. Announced alongside the Stealth 300, the pair of headsets have been optimised for Fortnite on Nintendo Switch, as well as other battle royale games.

Both headsets feature amps, which means they need to be charged. The Recon 200's battery life is only 12 hours, supports Windows Sonic, and has always-on Bass Boost. It's a decent headset for those on a budget who don't want to compromise on sound.

Robust sound at a great price

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Weight: 544g | Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile

40 hours battery life

Mic monitoring

Four audio presets

Short cable

Needs to be charged

The Stealth 300 isn't quite at the cheapest tier in Turtle Beach's headset range, but for £80/ $80 you can get a comfortable pair of headphones with four audio presets that cycle through default, Bass Boost, Bass and Treble Boost, and Treble/ Vocal Boost options.

The headset's amps need to be charged in order for the headset to work, which can be a pain if you've forgotten to juice them up, but on the plus side, the battery life is quite extensive, giving you around 40 hours from a single charge. They're super comfy and you'll have no problem wearing them for hours, and the ProSpecs tech means that even glasses wearers won't suffer from their eyewear being slowly fused to their skull. If you want balanced sound on a budget, the Stealth 300 is our go-to.

Turtle Beach Stealth 700

Affordable wireless headset

Acoustic design: Closed Back | Drivers: 50mm | Compatibility: PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile

Budget wireless headset

Bluetooth support

Short battery life

Errs on the bassy side

The Stealth 700 comes in at $150, or around £100 on Amazon, and is touted as a premium wireless headset, and a more affordable option than the Elite 800. With Bluetooth, surround sound, and active noise-cancellation, it's certainly a more feasible option if your purse strings are a little tight.

From a performance perspective, the Stealth 700 can get a little too bass-heavy when you take the volume up to the max, but unless you're hard of hearing or enjoy the risk of blowing your eardrums out, this won't be an issue for most people. The 10-hour battery life isn't ideal, but as long as you remember to charge it between sessions, you should be just fine. The headset also benefits from Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing sound mode. If you really can't stretch for the Elite 800, the Stealth 700 is an attractive alternative.