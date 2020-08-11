The best PS5 memes to keep you laughing until launch day

The PS5 is nearly here, and the internet is ready. The best PS5 memes are here to make you laugh, cry, and spam all your friends in group chat. Covering everything from the missing PS5 release date to the mystery of the PS5 price, no detail of the next-gen console's life has been safe so far. Even Star Wars actor John Boyega has joined in. We've scoured social media to hunt down the very best, deep-diving into nerd TikTok, wading through Twitter's great lakes of posts, and even braved Reddit.

Once you've soaked up the best PS5 memes the internet has to offer, you can make sure you're up to date on the PS5 specs, check out our take on the PS5 vs Xbox Series X war, and start making your wishlist of day one purchases with a quick glance at the PS5 launch games library.

Best PS5 memes

"Baby, If you get me that ps5 eh? Life will change, I will be the best man I can be and It will help my physical health" pic.twitter.com/BvbKRHdLCaJune 11, 2020

sony: the PS5 is the greatest machine ever made. it will redefine what console gaming means. look at these incredible graphics. its seamless gameplay. astounding.me: that CAT is wearing a BACKPACK pic.twitter.com/1Gh9jnDMKGJune 11, 2020

THERE’S BENEFITS TO BOTH BUT I’LL PROBABLY END UP GETTING THE PS5 FIRST EVEN THOUGH I HATE THE DESIGN. I MEAN GAMEPASS IS COOL BUT THE NEW HALO LOOKS MEDIOCRE AT BEST. AND I WOULDN’T BE CAUGHT DEAD WITH A SWITCH. WHAT AM I? 10? pic.twitter.com/xMLUfzIj5fJuly 27, 2020

I gotta say, modeling the PS5 after Sauron's Tower is an odd design choice for the console. Let's see if it pays off for them. pic.twitter.com/NcGYJHKGU3June 11, 2020

Unlucky lads; got the ps5 already 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/neEVEgks7SJune 11, 2020

the ps5 looks like a new expensive campus performing arts center that replaced three academic arts departments and cost $60 million dollars pic.twitter.com/mLwL921kRsJune 11, 2020

Me trying to figure out the price of the ps5 after the event. #PS5Reveal pic.twitter.com/u4IEbJQeElJune 11, 2020

#FIFA20 fans waiting for #PS5 price reveal be like ......#PS5Reveal #PS5memes pic.twitter.com/sfGlllsxwdJuly 6, 2020

There's going to be lots more information - and no doubt more memes - as the November 2020 release date nears, and we'll have it all here on GamesRadar+.