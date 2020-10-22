The best Genshiun Impact character tier list: the best, the good and the not bad

Placing the best Genshin Impact characters in a tier list is a trick ask. There are some awesome playable characters and it's safe to say that there aren’t even that many terrible ones (well, except maybe poor Amber). But as you advance through the story while unlocking more characters and getting more lucky Gacha pulls, you will find that some teammates are way better than others.

The most essential Genshin Impact characters are the ones that are the most specialized and the strongest of their weapon or elemental type. Then there are the ones who are good, but don’t stand out as much. Finally, there are some that are not bad, but also not really useful once you unlock a good number of playable characters. They should only be used when you simply lack better characters, or if you need them for a specific ability, elemental type or weapon type that fits your playstyle.

Best Genshin Impact characters

Best Genshin Impact characters

Diluc

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Any team needs at least one great DPS, and Diluc is without a doubt the best choice. With his sword and Pyro damage, he is particularly effective against wooden shields, which he can easily burn and break. Now let’s take a moment to sum up his Elemental Burst; it starts by dealing knockback and Pyro damage to nearby enemies, then it deals Pyro damage to them again in the form of a fiery phoenix, then does some explosive Pyro damage, and then it sets Diluc’s sword on fire so he can deal a bit more Pyro damage with his normal attack. As if there is anything left to burn by now.

Qiqi

(Image credit: miHoYo)

You will never want another healer if you have Qiqi. Her ability to continuously heal teammates and do decent sword damage (note that her healing scales with het attack power) is remarkable. She is also an excellent combat support; use her Cryo abilities to freeze enemies, then swap to another teammate to finish the job. On top of that, Qiqi’s Elemental Skill is perfect for setting up Elemental Reactions with Cryo; it has a duration of 15 seconds and is not affected when she leaves combat. Finally, she can revive a fallen teammate and restore their HP by 50%.

Keqing

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Electro is one of the most useful elements for creating reactions in combat, so you definitely want the best Electro DPS character, Keqing, on your team. As a fast, sword wielding DPS, she is an asset to any party composition. But she is even more versatile than that; Keqing can do melee damage (normal attack), ranged damage (Elemental Skill) and AoE damage (Elemental Skill and Burst) interchangeably. The best thing about her though, is her ability to teleport across the battlefield. This is not just convenient for Keqing herself; if you’re using a ranged attack but need to swap to a melee character, Keqing can get you there in the blink of an eye.

Venti

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Venti is many a player’s favorite, and for good reason; he is a great Anemo support and capable of dealing massive damage. He can launch enemies into the air with his Elemental Skill and deal additional Hydro, Pyro, Electro and Cryo damage to enemies with his Elemental Burst. The only downside to Venti, if he even has one, is that he needs a good team to truly flourish.

Mona

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Mona has unique movement abilities that allow her to dash through water and swiftly move across the battlefield. She is very skilled at dealing high Hydro damage while avoiding all incoming damage. Her Elemental Burst is especially useful as it immobilizes enemies and makes them wet. Due to the large AoE, this is great for setting up Elemental Reactions. Mona is neither the best DPS nor the best Elemental support, but she can do both very well. She should be the number 1 choice for any team that requires a Hydro.

Good Genshin Impact characters

Good Genshin Impact characters

Chongyun

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Chongyun should either be used as a DPS or a Cryo support. As there are enough alternatives for DPS as you advance in the game, Chongyun’s added value is his talent for creating Elemental Reactions with Cryo. He is not better than fellow Cryo character Qiqi (who is an amazing healer and strong DPS), but Chongyun can target more enemies at a faster rate with his Cryo effect by using his Elemental Skill.

Xiangling

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Xiangling is a great DPS and also a great Pyro character. She is best used for fast melee attacks and setting up Elemental Reactions. On top of that, she has a very powerful Elemental Burst. The only reason why Xiangling is not an essential character, is that Diluc can roughly fulfill the same Pyro/DPS role, but even better. Furthermore, the polearm weapons are currently not the strongest in the game, and it’s therefore harder to build Xiangling properly.

Fischl

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Fischl is an excellent Electro bow character. Although she is great for ranged damage, one of the great benefits of having Fischl on your team is her usefulness whenever she is not on the battlefield. She can easily jump in, cast her Elemental Skill, and jump out. Her Electro raven will attack enemies and potentially trigger Elemental Reactions.

Barbara

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Barbara is an excellent healer and should be built with high HP. Whenever teammates get in trouble, Barbara can quickly cast her Elemental Skill or Burst to save them. Furthermore, Barbara is great for setting up Elemental Reactions with Hydro. Her attacks do low damage, but you won’t use her for that anyway. However, if you have Mona for Hydro reactions and Qiqi for even better healing, you don’t need Barbara anymore.

Klee

(Image credit: miHoYo)

If you want a ranged Pyro DPS on your team, Klee is the best option. Unlike many characters using a bow, catalyst-wielding Klee can easily defeat multiple enemies at once with her explosive attacks. However, Diluc is still the best Pyro DPS. If you are a bit of a pyromaniac and like to do extra Pyro damage, Klee is a better teammate for Diluc than melee Xiangling because of her ranged AoE damage.

Jean

(Image credit: miHoYo)

This Anemo character is a jack of all trades; good at DPS, good at support, good at healing. Her normal sword attack is excellent for DPS, her Elemental Skill is great for crowd control (she can pull enemies towards her), and she can heal teammates with her Elemental Burst. On the downside though, Jean isn’t the greatest in any of these categories. That said, she is a very welcome addition to teams that don’t have truly specialized characters yet.

Okay Genshin Impact Characters

Okay Genshin Impact Characters

Ningguang

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Ningguang is the character you use if you really want Geo, even though it is the least useful element. She is currently the best Geo character and the only one capable of setting up Geo effects properly. Apart from that, Ningguang is mostly used to shield the team from incoming ranged damage with her Elemental Skill. Although this can be a great help in some situations, the presence of healers and your sprinting ability make the shield redundant for most teams. In her defense though, walking around the map with Ningguang will reveal all nearby ore locations, which makes her one of the best out-of-combat characters.

Noelle

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Player opinions about the other Geo character, Noelle, seem to be divided. It is true that Noelle’s services are not really required when there’s a good healer around. She is also too slow to be a great DPS. However, if your playstyle requires a tank on your team, Noelle is the woman you want. She can take a lot of incoming damage thanks to her Elemental Skill shield and healing, making it safe to switch to her when things get ugly.

Razor

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Razor is best used as a melee DPS. His normal sword attacks do excellent damage, especially when his Constellation reaches level 6. However, there are better DPS characters in the game, and both Keqing and Fischl are better for setting up Elemental Reactions with Electro. Razor can potentially have a higher damage output than Keqing, but Keqing is far more versatile and faster. If you have some of the essential and good characters on this list, Razor just isn’t going to add much to your team.