The best gaming desks for 2019

Does the surface you place your screen on really matter? Of course it does. Do not underestimate the importance of comfort and features in one of the best gaming desks, considering you’re going to sit at for long periods of time.

You want something that can take a bit of a banging, perhaps a gaming mouse being slammed into its surface or a mechanical keyboard banging up and down - some of those can be pretty heavy, and could potentially leave a ding in the varnish of a less-prepared desktop. Black glass tops look lovely and futuristic, but attract messy fingerprints like black holes attract clouds of hydrogen. The maintenance required to keep one of the best gaming desks in tip-top condition can be surprising.

Then there’s height - not as important as when considering a gaming chair, perhaps, but worth checking if it can be adjusted, especially if you want to keep one of the best gaming PCs that happens to be tall underneath it. Consider also things such as keyboard shelves, cable routing to stop your feet getting tangled, add-ons that will support your laptop or one of the best gaming monitors. Additional drawers can be useful for hiding away gaming controllers or even entire VR systems when you’re not using them... something so simple can require more thought than you ever thought possible.

That’s where we come in, gathering together a list of the best desks for gaming use available today. Want to complete you gaming setup now that gaming desks are out of the way? Be sure to check out our guides to the best gaming keyboards and the best gaming mouse.

1. Walker Edison Furniture Soreno Metal Corner Desk

The best gaming desk

Height: 29 inches | Width: 51 inches | Depth: 31 inches | Weight: 57 pounds

L-shape

Sturdy metal frame

Glass top

Glass is prone to smudging and dust

For anyone that's hunting down the very best in gaming desks, look no further - this is it, chief. There's plenty of space for all your kit thanks to the gently curving L-shape of this Walker Edison beauty, and the lack of unnecessary shelving or drawers keeps things uncluttered on top. The metal frame also gives it a robust, sturdy feel, while the ample room beneath the surface leaves plenty of space for lounging (the metal base for a computer tower at the bottom of the desk is a nice touch, too). The glass top and black underside really seal the deal, though. While these kinds of desk are prone to smudges it's the height of gaming sophistication if you look after it. As shown in the gallery above, different colors are out there too. Honestly, you can't do much better than this, even if it lacks all the fancy frills of more expensive gaming desks.

2. Arozzi Arena gaming desk

The best premium gaming desk

Height: 32.2 inches | Width: 63 inches | Depth: 31 inches | Weight: 85.5 pounds

Built-in mouse mat

Lots of depth

A range of colors

Enormous

Both eye-catching and paradoxically simple, the Arozzi Arena gaming desk comes in a variety of arresting color-schemes that really make it pop in any room. However, the real appeal lies in its build-quality and the slightly curved shape that puts you right in the middle of the action. That offers better reach to either side and tons of depth for moving your mouse, too. Its built-in mouse mat is the icing on the cake, however. Running along the entire surface and providing a smooth glide anywhere, it's perfect for even the broadest of mouse strokes. It's water and tear resistant as well, and that makes it a whole lot more practical than you might expect

3. Eureka Z1S gaming desk

The best budget gaming desk

Height: 30.5 inches | Width: 44.5 inches | Depth: 24.2 inches | Weight: 39.4 pounds

A great starter-desk

More affordable

Cupholders

Design won't be for everyone

What's better than a good gaming desk? A gaming desk that doesn't cost much and has a gosh-darn cup-holder built in, that's what. The Eureka Ergonomic Z1S has all of this on offer, not to mention a neat carbon-fiber pattern, ambient blue lighting, and raised, protected edges to avoid scuffing the walls. And, you know, look cool. There's also a trolley for your tower you can buy as an add-on, and it's a clever addition; the wheels mean it can be easily pushed anywhere you like. Need to get access to the back of the tower? Forget having to crawl beneath the table to do so - with this, you can simply pull it somewhere more comfortable.

The Eureka Z1S is a good starter desk, particularly if you're heading to college this September.

4. Respawn 3010 gaming desk

The best specialist gaming desk

Height: 33.5 - 49.5 inches | Width: 52. 6 inches | Depth: 23. 6 inches | Weight: 75.6 pounds

Adjustable

Extra trays

Subtle design

Comparatively small

Sometimes you need something a little different, and the Respawn 3010 caters to those who want to be prepared for every eventuality. And I mean every eventuality. There are separate trays here for your accessories. There are headphone holders. A cupholder is available. Mid-level shelving on the surface allows you to put your speakers at a better height. Oh, and the whole thing is adjustable. Rather than being a one-size-fits all solution, this is a desk that you can tinker with until it's absolutely perfect for you.

5. Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk

The best budget non-gaming desk

Height: 28.25 inches | Width: 51.3 inches | Depth: 53.6 inches | Weight: 70 pounds

Cheap

Lots of storage

Modest design

No keyboard drawer

If you'd prefer a desk without the bells and whistles or aren't keen to shell out extra for a dedicated gaming table, the Dakota L-Shaped desk will probably be more your jam. This classy arrangement is more than big enough for a small-to-medium-sized gaming setup, and the corner bookshelves on one end really boost its utility. While there's not a pull-out keyboard drawer or any specific gaming features, this remains a good bet for anyone wanting a gamer desk nonetheless due to its low price and attractive subtlety.

