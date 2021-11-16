Baz Luhrmann shares first teaser for his upcoming Elvis biopic

Director Baz Lurhmann has shared the first look at his upcoming Elvis biopic.

Austin Butler will play Elvis, while Tom Hanks is his manager Colonel Tom Parker and Olivia DeJonge will play Elvis' wife, Priscilla Presley. The movie will tell the story of Presley's life through his complicated relationship with Parker, spanning 20 years.

Elvis Monday⚡️ Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022.#Elvis #TCB pic.twitter.com/grf8IGqfw9November 15, 2021 See more

Lurhmann shared the teaser on Twitter, and his tweet also confirms that the movie's release date has been pushed back by a few weeks from its original date of June 3. "Elvis Monday," he wrote alongside the brief clips of Butler in iconic Elvis get-up, set to a backing track of Suspicious Minds. "Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business on June 24, 2022."

This is Lurhmann's first time in the director's chair since 2013's The Great Gatsby , which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, and Tobey Maguire. His other movies include Strictly Ballroom, Romeo + Juliet , and Moulin Rouge! . His last project was the Netflix show The Get Down, but that was shelved after season 2.

Butler has previously starred in movies like Once Upon A Time in Hollywood and The Dead Don't Die, and he's set to have a leading role in the upcoming World War 2 TV series Masters of the Air from Steven Spielberg and Cary Joji Fukunaga.