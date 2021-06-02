Battlefield 4 is free this month with Prime Gaming

Battlefield 4 is being given away on Amazon’s Prime Gaming service for PC players.

Battlefield 4 remains one of the most popular offerings in the franchise. While games in the series have come after, the 2013 release remains ever-popular among Battlefield fans. If you’ve missed out on the modern military shooter, now you have a great excuse to pick it up.

The promotion is running currently and will end on June 20th, 2021. In order to get the game, you will have to have access to Prime Gaming, included in your Amazon Prime subscription (if you have one). Then, head over to this site, and claim the key, which will then be useable on the Origins client.

It is worth noting that this version of the game does not come with any DLC from the game.

It’s a busy time for Battlefield at the moment as a new game in the franchise is on the horizon. On June 9th, EA will be revealing Battlefield 6 in a livestream. Not too much is known about the game in any official capacity, but it is expected that the game’s setting, story and multiplayer details will be outlined during the showcase.

While the setting of the game hasn’t been entirely outlined, leaked test footage does seem to suggest the game will have a modern or possibly near-future setting. That makes this pairing with Battlefield 4 particularly interesting as it was the last modern Battlefield game - Battlefield 1 and Battlefield 5 were focused on WWI and WWII respectively.

The franchise has been building something of a following elsewhere recently, as Battlefield V was available for free to PS Plus subscribers all through May. It’s clear that after a quieter period, EA is trying to get audiences thinking about Battlefield once again.

It’s worth noting that there are plenty of other add-ons and goodies available through Amazon Prime. Games from Apex Legends, Valorant, League of Legends and Fall Guys all have free add-ons you can claim by simply being a subscriber.



