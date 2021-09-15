Battlefield 2042 delay rumors are starting to sound worryingly ominous

A Battlefield 2042 delay could in the offing if multiple rumors from respected sources are to be believed.



The rumors began when VentureBeat Jeff Grubb tweeted earlier today on September 15 that "more delays coming this week", after the Dying Light 2 delay that was announced yesterday.

I'll add that I'm actually referring to a singular delay.September 15, 2021 See more

This was then followed by @Dealer_Gaming claiming that Battlefield 2042 was being delayed into 2022, with @Shpeshal_Nick responding in the thread to confirm he had similar rumors, although he added the slight caveat that the delay is "not necessarily 2022". After this, Roberto Serrano tweeted an image of the GameStop Italy site that had changed the Battlefield 2042 release date to a generic placeholder of December 31, 2021.

Another reason that fans have been getting restless when it comes to Battlefield 2042 is the recent consternation of the Battlefield 2042 beta dates, with the Reddit community wondering when more details about the beta would be shared considering it's due to go live at some point in September. With no official dates set in stone just yet for the beta, it adds another element of credence to these rumors.

All in all, there's a fair few people with a history of getting leaks right suggesting that the Battlefield 2042 release date of October 22 is looking DICE-y at best. Of course, this all remains a rumor for now, but we've got in touch with EA for an official comment on the speculation. While we didn't hear back before the time of publication, we'll update this article when we do.

