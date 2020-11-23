Batman: Earth One Vol. 3 lands summer 2021 release date

DC has set Batman: Earth One Vol. 3 for a June 8, 2021 release. The published has also revealed the synopsis/solicit text and cover of the OGN.

"Harvey Dent is dead. Or is he? A gang of thieves thrusts Gotham City into a state of fear when they are mysteriously well-armed with military-grade weapons: flamethrowers, grenade launchers, and even tanks," reads the Amazon synopsis for the OGN. "And this gang claims it is funded by none other than former district attorney Harvey Dent."

(Image credit: Gary Frank/Jon Sibal/Brad Anderson (DC))

"Balancing his two lives, Bruce Wayne must find the truth by tapping his growing network of agents, including Alfred Pennyworth, Jim Gordon, Waylon 'Killer Croc' Jones, and the savvy new Catwoman," the synopsis continues. "Bruce is distracted by the seemingly impossible return of another figure believed dead: his grandfather Adrian Arkham. He must also comfort his longtime friend, Gotham City mayor Jessica Dent, who is scarred both physically and mentally from her experience with the Riddler, which resulted in the gruesome death of her brother."

"But is Harvey back, plotting revenge on a city he proclaims to be guilty?" it concludes. "When Batman discovers the truth behind these many mysteries, his entire world unravels…"

This is the third volume in the series by writer Geoff Johns, artist Gary Frank, inker Jon Sibal, and colorist Brad Anderson.

Following 2013's Batman: Earth One Volume 1 and 2014's Batman: Earth One Volume 2, this third volume was originally announced to debut in 2018 but was pushed back for Johns and Franks' work on DC Universe: Rebirth and Doomsday Clock. Johns said they finished this third volume in June of this year, and have already announced their next project, the creator-owned series Geiger at Image Comics, which will debut in April - before Batman: Earth One Volume 3.

