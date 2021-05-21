Back to the cinema! The biggest features on the best movies coming in 2021

Last year was difficult for cinemas. The COVID pandemic left theaters around the world shuttered, with film studios pivoting many movie releases to streaming services. Only a few major blockbusters made their way to the big screen – such as Tenet – while dozens of others were pushed back to 2021. Now, finally, we're going back to the cinema!

Thanks to the astonishing work being done by vaccinators around the world, we're able to safely sit in a dark room, surrounded by strangers, and watch the biggest and best movies. From new Fast and Furious to a rush of Marvel Phase 4 movies, there's a lot coming our way.

Over the next few weeks, we will be celebrating the best movies heading to cinemas. Every Friday, GamesRadar+ and Total Film will release a long-read article, featuring interviews with the cast and crew, about the biggest films coming this year. To start, we have the Total Film magazine cover feature on Emma Stone's Cruella, followed a week later by our piece on A Quiet Place Part II, which features interviews with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.

Get your web-slingers fired up, your Dalmation-spotted coat on, and your dancing shoes ready – we're going back to the cinema!

GamesRadar+ and Total Film present... Back to the cinema!

Cruella: Emma Stone reframes

the narrative of an iconic villain

In cinemas May 28 One of the most iconic characters to ever (dis)grace the screen, Cruella de Vil is getting an origin story in Cruella. That’s right, the animated antagonist of Disney’s classic ’60s ‘toon One Hundred and One Dalmatians is about to let the fur fly again… and Oscar-winner Emma Stone is poised to show us just how fashionista Cruella got to be bad to the bone. Total Film met with Stone and the rest of the cast and crew to discuss the release.

Godzilla vs. Kong: The making of a monster hit

In cinemas now!

While Godzilla vs. Kong may have been made available on HBO Max, that's no way to watch this monster mash – you need the big screen! Speaking to Total Film, the cast and crew explain just what went into making the clash of the century, with director Adam Wingard confirming that, yes, there was always going to be just one victor. "I knew who I thought should win, 100 percent," he reveals. Plus, after you've seen the showdown, read our piece on the Godzilla vs. Kong ending.

Promising Young Woman review

In cinemas now!

Another Oscar-nominated movie that now, finally, is available in cinemas. Promising Young Woman centers on Carey Mulligan's Cassie, who spends her evenings in bars, feigning legless inebriation until a 'nice guy' picks her up. How far they go is up to the guy, but consent is never given and if they ignore Cassandra’s repeated protests... well, that would be telling. Promising Young Woman is certainly a conversation starter – and not one to miss.

Spiral director talks Saw franchise

In cinemas now! The latest installment in the Saw franchise is only in cinemas, and it's well worth the trip. Spiral centers on Chris Rock's detective Zeke, who attempts to track down a new Jigsaw killer. A copycat or the infamous John Kramer somehow returned? We sat down with director Darren Lynn Bousman to answer our questions.

Judas and the Black Messiah review

In cinemas now!

There are some movies that need to be seen on the big screen, and Judas and the Black Messiah is one of them. There's a reason Daniel Kaluuya won the Oscar for his portrayal of Fred Hampton, the assassinated leader of the Illinois Black Panthers chapter. Alongside Kaluuya’s galvanizing lead, LaKeith Stanfield tackles the more reserved role of William O’Neal, a petty thief manipulated by Jesse Plemons’ fed Roy Mitchell into informing on Hampton. Both leads bring their A-game, making for a thrilling, powerful movie that will be talked about for years to come.

Mortal Kombat review

In cinemas now!

MOOOORTTTAAALLLL KOOOMMBBBAAATTT. It's impossible to just say the name. And while the reviews have been mixed with regards to the movie's cliche "chosen one" story, there's one thing everyone can agree on: the action is fantastic. And, guess what? Action movies were made for the big screen. There's nothing quite like seeing someone's head ripped off surrounded by other people. You can hear the "OMG!" screams from here. So if you have a hankering for some gruesome fatalities, then make sure to book a cinema ticket for this one.

Inside Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead

In US cinemas now! Yes, Army of the Dead is a Netflix movie, but the streamer has so much faith in this full-throttled actioner that it has released Snyder's latest offering in cinemas. And if you want to experience seeing a zombie tiger for the first time, there's no better setting than surrounding by fellow Snyder fans in a cinema. To get you ready for the movie, our team sat down with the filmmaker to talk about making his second film about the undead.

