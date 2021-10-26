Avengers writer Jason Aaron teases a new mystery Marvel Comics series to be announced

Jason Aaron has said he's working on a mystery comic book series for Marvel. That's in addition to his current Avengers series, the upcoming Avengers Forever series, and the King Conan limited series. He revealed the fourth in recounting his projects in his newsletter .

"So that'll be three Marvel series for me as we head into the new year, with a fourth series still yet to be announced," Aaron writes. "And that's in addition to the… I'm gonna say four different creator-owned series currently springing from the noggin garden, in different stages of completing their growth cycle."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The writer doesn't offer any details about what that "fourth series" at Marvel is, other than it is a series and not a one-shot like his Marvel Legacy #1 book. But that still leaves endless possibilities with anything from a new series for Marvel's space trucker US-1 (we'd be for it, and Aaron is an admitted fan), to a third Avengers title (he already has two) or maybe even a full-scale Avengers vs. X-Men type event, which Marvel seems to be laying the groundwork for in recent years. We even asked Aaron about that possibility a little while back.

"We've seen such a profound shift and change in terms of the X-Men's place in the Marvel Universe," Aaron told Newsarama in February 2020 . "I think you have to know that change is gonna be reflected not just across all the X-books as we've seen, but it's gonna bleed out into every corner of the Marvel Universe at some point or another."

Another option could be a Jason Aaron/Donny Cates team-up. Previously, Aaron has told Newsarama that it's not a matter of if but when that happens.

"We've talked about it a few times, it's just something that hasn't quite shaken out schedule-wise yet," Aaron said in January 2021 . "But it's definitely something we're both interested in when everything lines up."

Then again, the Aaron/Cates tag team could be one of those "four different creator-owned series" he mentions. Cates is serializing his new creator-owned comics on Substack, and Aaron's newsletter this all came from is coincidentally also on Substack.

Stay tuned for more on these mystery projects.

