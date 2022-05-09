Avatar 2 trailer invites you back to Pandora

After over a decade of waiting, the trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has finally arrived.

The short clip, which can be viewed above, is now playing before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness after first premiering at Cinema Con. The trailer is more or less a montage of the beautiful, otherworldly scenery we came to know and love back in 2009, when we were first introduced to Pandora. Despite its beauty, Jake Sully, Neytiri, and their children find themselves struggling to survive in Pandora.

Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington return, along with Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Joel David Moore, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald. The cast also includes Vin Diesel, Brendan Cowell, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, Michelle Yeoh, Edie Falco, Jermaine Clement, and Kate Winslet.

A sequel to Avatar, James Cameron's record-breaking sci-fi blockbuster, was initially planned for a 2014 release. However, the lack of technology needed for certain visual shots, namely performance capture scenes that take place underwater, led to significant delays. Avatar: The Way of Water began filming in 2017 and concluded in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed production. Three additional sequels are already slated for 2024, 2026, and 2028 release dates.

Saldana, who plays Neytiri, previously stated that the first 20 minutes of the film left her speechless and moved to tears.

Avatar: The Way of Water is set to hit theaters on December 12. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2022.