Autumn has hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons with the addition of a new seasonal item

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is gearing up for Autumn as Nintendo introduces another limited-time seasonal item.

Announced via the official Animal Crossing UK Twitter account , players will now be able to pick up a grape-harvest basket from Nook Shopping. The basket appears as a clothing item and has no practical use however, only costs 800 bells. Which is well worth it if you plan to go all out this Autumn.

Hi, everyone! Now that it's September, Nook's Cranny is selling grape-harvest baskets again until the end of the month. Don't you just love this time of year? Happy autumn! pic.twitter.com/ywEiR574BgSeptember 1, 2021

Unfortunately, for those hoping for new items in the game, the harvest basket was also released around the same time last year. If you missed out on grabbing one last time though, you better act fast as the grape-harvest basket is only available from September 1 - 30, 2021.

Nintendo has steadily been adding limited-time items into the game since its release from the likes of a cucumber horse and an eggplant cow , a rodeo-style springy ride-on , Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day items , and more. However many players have been disappointed by these editions hoping instead for a more substantial update to the game.

That isn’t to say that Nintendo has completely neglected the island life sim altogether, as it did recently promise that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get "more free content" later this year. Whether this means more vegetable animals or some kind of island expansion is yet to be revealed, however, we have our fingers crossed for the addition of fan favourite NPC Brewster soon.

If you’ve had your fair share of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll already know what to expect from Autumn, however, if you’re new - here’s what you’ve got to look forward to.

Not only will everyone’s islands (in the Northern Hemisphere) receive a Fall makeover which will add orange and red trees, acorns, mushrooms, and more but you’ll also have events such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day and Halloween to enjoy throughout the season.