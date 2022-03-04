FX unveils the first trailer for Atlanta season 3

After four long years, FX's Atlanta has returned. The network, in conjunction with Hulu has released the first trailer for season three of the Donald Glover-led comedy-drama.

The season takes place in Europe, with Earn (Glover), Alfred / 'Paper Boi' (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield), and Van (Zazie Beetz) on a sold-out European tour. The group not only struggles as outsiders in a new place but has trouble adjusting to the newfound success they always dreamed of.

FX chairman John Landgraf stated that the new season "is everything you’d expect from Atlanta – which is to say expect the unexpected" and that viewers should "sit back and enjoy the trip."

The last new episode of Atlanta aired back in 2018, with FX ordering a third and fourth season. It was previously announced that the show would end after season four, having already completed filming. With season three premiering in the spring, season four is set for a Fall 2022 release.

The series earned five Primetime Emmy Awards for its first two seasons, with main actor and co-creator Donald Glover taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (and thanking Migos for their song "Bad and Boujee" in a hilarious acceptance speech).

Atlanta's third season will premiere on FX on March 24, with the first two episodes available to stream on Hulu. The streamer will air the remaining episodes on a weekly schedule.

