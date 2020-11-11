Astro's Playroom artefacts: Where to find them all

Building out your collection of Astro's Playroom artefacts is one of the main appeals of this free PS5 title. It's a great way to take a look at PlayStation history through the lens of a next-generation game, and you'll be able to look at and interact with them in the PlayStation Labo area once you've collected them too.

There are eight Astro's Playroom puzzle pieces to collect in each of the four zones (Cooling Springs, Memory Meadow, GPU Jungle, and SSD Speedway), but there are also some to be found in the gachapon machine at the back of the PlayStation Labo area.

Here's how to find all of the Astro's Playroom artefacts. Obviously spoiler alert for all the Astro's Playroom artefact descriptions and game locales ahead.

Cooling Springs - Bot Beach

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Over on the right-hand side of the area there are some floating crates in the water. Climb up them and at the end of the trail there's a set of wires you can pull by pressing square. This will reveal the first artefact - the PS Eye Camera.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Over to the absolute left of the map is a small island in the water. Under a palm tree and by a wooden box are some more wires to pull. Here you'll find the second artefact - the DualShock 3 Wireless controller.

Cooling Springs - Springy Spa

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Not far into this level, you'll find a section where you've got to hop vertically up some tilted platforms. After this, follow the course around, cross the lilypads and past one set of neon frog handprints, and then at the second set of lights don't go right. Instead, turn around and head left, leaping across to a watery platform and through the glass panel there.

(Image credit: Sony)

Inside this room there's a wooden box with a jewel on the front. Jump inside and you'll receive the second artefact - the PS Move Sharp Controller.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The second artefact in this area is quite a way into the stage. There's a section where you're asked to traverse a series of moving wooden platforms to reach the next area. Instead of going towards the left, instead, head all the way right and ride the wooden platform going vertically along the scaffolding to the artefact - the PS Move Shooting Attachment.

Cooling Springs - Frigid Floes

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Right at the start of this area, head to the right to find some wires poking out of the snow. Pull on these and you'll release an explosive glass canister. Aim it at the angry face on the platform hanging just in front of you, and it'll drop it into the icy water. Jump across to a platform with another three sets of wires. Pull all of these and you'll release the first artefact for Frigid Floes - the PlayStation Move Navigation controller.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Skate across the first icy section in this area and then look to your left for some icy block versions of the PlayStation symbols. Carefully skate across these too to access the snowy platform beyond. There are two small wire bunches to pull here, so do that and you'll reveal a third, larger one (and some bonus bots). Under this last wire set is your second artefact - a PS3 game disc.

Cooling Springs - Hotel Hopalot

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

There's a section of Hotel Hopalot where you can release a load of beach balls into an area, with a lily pad to jump on at the right-hand side. Get on this little pad and instead of leaping on the swinging planter, head instead through the flaps to the right. Inside this room there's a button to press on the far side of the room. Do this, and the water level will drop to reveal an artefact box. Inside is the PSP UMD!

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

After the section where you ride a rotating hexagon across the freezing waters, you'll press a button that'll make a lilypad appear. Except, don't jump on the lily pad yet. Instead, go left through the flaps. Inside this room there's a small box to jump on that will start rotating across the ice just like the hexagon before it. Survive this and you'll not only bag yourself a load of coins but also find the second artefact on a platform to the left - the PlayStation Portable.

GPU Jungle - Renderforest

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

In the very first section of Renderforest head over to the right-hand side of the grassy area. Here you'll find there's an area below that you can drop down to. Go through the water and just beyond that there's a little grassy verge against the cliff. Defeat the enemies and you'll see there's a windmill you can blow to part the vine curtain. Inside the room, there are some wires to pull that'll give you the first artefact in this area - the PS Move Motion Controller.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Immediately after the point with the giant yellow rolling tin that emerges from a corridor, you'll reach a checkpoint on a grassy platform. From here, turn left and you'll see a little pillar with a couple of wooden platforms on it. Jump across and turn the camera around 180-degrees. Beneath the original platform with the checkpoint on it is an alcove. Inside here you'll find a breakable wall and some wires emerging from the grass. Pull on these and you'll find the second artefact in this section - PS Vita Game Pack.

GPU Jungle - Terratop Treetops

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

At the second checkpoint in this section, just when you first start swinging, look for a puzzle piece on the second swing bar. From here, head left and discover a hidden set of handholds. Climb up here carefully, and then swing from the bar to grab the artefact that's emerged above - PlayStation Camera.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

From here, jump up to the zipper and ride it along. Grab the bar above where it stops, and then swing across to a sole white handhold to your right. Clinging onto this will reveal a set of rotating handholds set on D-Pad rings, which you can work your way across. Get to the far right and then drop down (following the handy coin line) to grab a bar hidden below. Here you'll find your second artefact - the DualShock 4 wireless controller.

GPU Jungle - Raytrace Ruins

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

The first artefact isn't too difficult to find in Raytrace Ruins. From the start of this section, head up the platforms, tug the wires to reveal the PS5 trigger platforms, and clamber on up onto the bouncepad. You'll bounce up to a higher platform, but instead of heading straight on, vere round to the right to discover a wooden platform. There are wires here to pull, which will reveal the first artefact in this area - PS VR Processor Unit.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

From the tightrope where the wind blows at you from the left-hand side, you'll need to reach the platform over on the right. Jump from the middle of the rope, using the wind as momentum, and then use your blasters to reach the platform. Hold down square to unleash a spin attack on the blue flower that's there, which will cause a brand new column to emerge from the clouds.

Work your way up the column, avoiding the caterpillars and get yourself to the very top. Here, you can use your jump thrusters to smash the glass to reveal the wires you can plug to grab the second artefact - the PlayStation Vita!

GPU Jungle - Mt. Motherboard

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

As you move up again as a monkey, you'll have to swing from one bar to another avoiding a rocket. Immediately after this, there's a handhold on a rope tucked into a rock. Swing up and grab it:

(Image credit: Sony)

Swing on this, then work your way up the handholds over the other side. You'll have to be quick as there are some moving elements here, but when you reach the second swing bar you'll unlock the first artefact in this section - the PS VR headset.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Near the end of this level you'll work your way across handholds on sections of a rotating cylinder. After this, you'll hit a checkpoint. From here jump up the first two swing bars, but instead of flinging yourself onto the third, launch yourself to the right and allow yourself to fall down the gap in the rock there.

Grab the handholds that emerge before you fall completely to your death and climb up, avoiding the caterpillars. Reach for the bar at the top to reveal the second artefact.

Memory Meadow - Gusty Gateway

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

At the second checkpoint in this area (above the wet clay area), spin the blue flower until it allows a spinning grey platform to appear above the clay. Jump on the platform and allow the wind to rotate it all the way until you can reach the outcrop jutting out of the cliff to the right. Climb up the small series of platforms and work your way left until you reach some exposing wiring. Pull on these to reveal the first artefact - the OG PlayStation controller.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

From here, follow the level around until you reach a second clay area. Use the bouncepad straight ahead as you emerge to reach the higher level, and then hop on a cloud and go as far right as you can before leaping up the stone platforms. On the right hand side of this new area is a stack of grassy levels, and the second artefact is hidden beneath the topmost wires. It's the PlayStation Mouse!

Memory Meadow - Fastlane Fields

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

The first artefact is quite a way into this area. When you hit the road that's really bumpy and rocky, almost moon surface-like in texture, take a hard left along the smooth path. Carefully work your away along, and at the end of this road is the first artefact for Fastlane Fields - the PlayStation Memory Card. What a memory, eh?

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

The second is almost immediately afterwards. Drop off the platform from the first artefact onto the bumpy road. Jump across the gap at the end of it - knocking over the giant skittle. Then, turn right. Navigate the striped moving platforms and just to the right is the second artefact - a PlayStation Game Disc.

Memory Meadow - Electrocloud

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

From the starting area work your way across the cloud platforms, up via the jumppad and pull the wires to get access to the upper level. From here, drop down to a hidden bounce pad that'll launch you to another level. Here, embedded in the cloud is a spinner that you can blow to reveal a brand new area beyond.

Right at the back of this straightforward platforming area, there's a sunny platform with some wires to pull, which will reveal the first artefact of this area - the PSOne LCD Monitor.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Work your way through the level and you'll reach a point where you're asked to navigate flipping platforms where one side is sparking with power. Jump across the third two, and then there's a block of four. After this, you can either go straight on to the next section or turn left for more electric platform fun. Do this, navigating all the spinning platforms, and at the end there's a circular platform with those oh-so-familiar wires. Pull on these and you'll nab the second artefact - the PlayStation Multitap.

Memory Meadow - Bumper Broadway

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

After the pinball section, you'll roll down a pathway that's made of ice. Just before it turns back into road, there's a little icy road off to the left that's marked with a danger sign. You'll need to very carefully roll your way along this road as the first artefact is right at the end - the DualShock controller.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Just beyond here is a circular platform with a bouncy enemy in the centre. Just off to the left is another danger sign and a short part leading to a bounce pad. Weave your way along here - again, super carefully - and you'll be fired up into a pinball run with the second artefact at the end of it. It's the PocketStation!

SSD Speedway - Turbo Trail

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

The first time you turn into a glider make sure you're aiming high towards the end. On the left, there's an upper platform you'll need to land on - look for the balloons and traffic lights - as here there are some wires to pull, which will reveal the first artefact - a Buzz Controller.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Behind the giant rocket area is a smaller platform with a load of data boxes on it. Kick the big pile of them aside to reveal some hidden wires. Tug on these and you'll reveal the second artefact - the DualShock 2 controller.

SSD Speedway - Caching Caves

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

When you first turn into a rocket, head through to the first checkpoint. From here, follow the course around one turn, and then rather than following the coins up on the second bend, head immediately left through a purple curtain of vines. This will lead you down into an area with TNT explosives that you can light with the jets of your rocket to reveal the first artefact - the PS2 Multitap.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

In this first rocket section, keep following the course around, past the little row of bomb enemies, and then through two sets of electrified wires. As you see the third set, head down and right to another hidden area. Above you is a spider-web that you can break through by going full thruster and holding until it snaps. Do the same with the second web, and the second artefact is just beyond - a PS2 memory card.

SSD Speedway - Deep Dataspace

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Around halfway through this area, there's a checkpoint on a small round platform with bright purple grass and a little tree made out of SSDs. From here, take the small path to your right and blow on the spinner that appears after defeating the electric enemy. This'll cause the platform to sprout wings and start spinning like a satellite. Use the new wings to reach the platform up and to the right.

Get to the end of this platform and an asteroid will smash into it, handily with some wires poking out ripe for tugging on. Doing so will cause an artefact to emerge from the asteroid - a PS2 game disc.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

As soon as you pick up the machine gun, don't go any further. Instead, turn around and head back the way you came. Look for a large glass box on a low platform. Go hit that with the machine gun, and then pull the wires that emerge from the smashed remains. This will reveal the second artefact for this area - the EyeToy Camera.

SSD Speedway - Orbital Obstacles

Artefact 1

(Image credit: Sony)

Follow the course until you find yourself inside a while tube of space gadgetry. Around halfway up this pipe you'll go past two turret enemies. Immediately on the right after these enemies there's a small hole. Go through here and get past the exposed wiring to find the first artefact - the PlayStation 2.

Artefact 2

(Image credit: Sony)

Inside the spaceship itself, get through to the checkpoint just after an extended sequence with exposed wiring panels (it has a turret enemy right next to it on the left). From here, keep going left until you're in a circular chamber with five electric bad guys circling around it. Fall down the gap in the bottom into an icy chamber.

From here, head right and you'll see a bomb sitting atop an artefact chest that's covered in icy PlayStation symbols. Light the bomb's fuse to set the artefact free and collect it - it's the Singstar microphone.