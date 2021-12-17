Astro City returns to Image with a swingin' '60s flashback tale

The shape of Astro City's return to Image Comics is beginning to show its form with Image's announcement of Astro City: That Was Then, a one-shot that delves into a mystery from Astro City's past from the core Astro City creative team of writer Kurt Busiek, artists Alex Ross, Brent Anderson, and Alex Sinclair, and letterers Comicraft.

The one-shot focuses on the story of The Jayhawks, a mysterious group from Astro City's past who inspired a team of five aspiring sidekicks to take a crime-fighting road trip way back in the post-'summer of love' era of 1969.

The mystery of the Jayhawks and the teen heroes they inspired will bring in "new and existing heroes" to uncover what the legacy of the Jayhawks means for Astro City's future.

Astro City: That Was Then marks a return to Image Comics for the Astro City franchise, which was launched through Image way back in 1995. Prior to its Image return, Astro City was published for several years through DC.

To mark Astro City's return to Image, several high profile Image Comics artists including Erik Larsen, Marcelo Costa, Leandro Fernández, Jamie McKelvie, Chip Zdarsky, and Rob Guillory will throw their talents behind the That Was Then one-shot for a variety of variant covers that mash-up Astro City with the artists' own characters, including Radiant Black, Savage Dragon, The Wicked & The Divine, Chew, and more.

Here's a gallery of all the covers for Astro City: That Was Then #1, along with several interior pages:

Astro City: That Was Then #1 is due for release on March 30, 2022.

