Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor - Where to find Thor’s gear and Mjolnir

The quest for the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor and Mjolnir is an endgame activity. Nabbing the God of Thunder’s five pieces of gear and then his trusty hammer Mjolnir is the final piece of a very big Assassin’s Creed logo-shaped puzzle. Even if you decided to turn the difficulty down - which we forgot to do for these three boss fights - this is a challenge and also one that requires every Order of the Ancients member to be annihilated. Definitely one to be picked at then rather than gone through all at once.

The first four pieces of Thor’s armour in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t take you too long if you are a high enough level. You have to head to the three Daughters of Lerion boss battles. You might have already uncovered these blue dots on your map with their mystical logo. It’s these three who will relent Thor’s Breeches, Battle Plate and Gauntlets. Nasty pieces of work Goneril, Regan and Cordelia will each drop an item of Thor’s gear but also a dagger. This will help you get Thor’s Helmet but it’s after you’ve got the winged headgear that this becomes an endgame activity. If you’re ready though, here’s how to get all five pieces of Thor’s armour and Mjolnir in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla comb | Assassin's Creed Valhalla cargo | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gorm | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Grantebridgescire Fly Agaric | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Leofrith | Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla unseal the well

The Daughters of Lerion

Goneril - Grantbridgescire

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Let’s start with literally the most poisonous Daughter of Lerion. Goneril is holding onto Thor’s Breeches - let’s not ask why she has them - and you need to take her down so you can start feeling like the God of Thunder. The only problem is that this is definitely the first of three of the harder battles in the game and you might have a few goes at it. But, once Goneril is defeated you’ll get those Breeches and a not-so-mysterious dagger.

The three Daughters each have their own individual power but a very similar technique. They each send out a clone of themselves to attack you. For this particular fight, make sure you have plenty of poison resistance runes equipped and prepare to keep moving. Parry and stun where possible as you’ll have to save stamina for Goneril’s unavoidable rune attacks. In terms of skills, Brush with Death is nigh on essential to give you those precious seconds of slow motion attack time, and if you’re looking for the best abilities to use, Eivor’s upgraded Dive of the Valkyries will take a chunk of health off.

Regan - East Anglia

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Where Goneril was poisonous, Regan is fiery and you’ll recognize many of her moves in order to claim Thor’s Battle Pants. This time though, you might be shouting about new leather being on fire so equip as many flame protection runes as possible. Once again, you want to do plenty of stomping and dodge only when necessary here and make the most of the odd heavy attack to bring down Regan. She has a relentless flurry of stabs so make sure you are ready to parry.

There’s also the odd mushroom lying around in the open arena here so keep running and you should be able to top up your rations. These battles are truly tough so always make sure you go in with as many rations as possible and a full quiver of arrows. Even see if you have enough resources to upgrade your rations to hold more. It’s absolutely worth the iron. Once Regan is a corpse, you’ll get Thor’s breeches and another dagger in your inventory. ‘Perhaps it’s a key’ reads the description. Perhaps indeed. But first, Cordelia.

Cordelia - East Anglia

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Finally, the trilogy of terror is complete with Cordelia who has a very similar attack pattern to her sisters but will happily zap you with electricity. If her name is in red over her health bar, we’d suggest heading out and doing something else to level up fast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and come back later. If you’re high enough level, keep out of the circle when she starts charging up and zapping and again, keep parrying and only dodging when absolutely necessary. Always make the most of those precious moments of slow motion. There will potentially be a few frustrating deaths but you’ve come this far and the battles with her sisters will absolutely help train your thumbs. Once she eventually falls, Cordelia will drop Thor’s Gauntlets and another dagger that’s most definitely a key.

Thor’s Helmet in the Lerion Crypt - East Anglia

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

When it comes to where to use these keys, you want to head to the Lerion Estate and find your way into the crypt. You’ll either recognize it from the fact that they’ve used antlers in all of their decorating like Gaston, or you’ll wisely use the map above. Sadly there’s no blue dot to mark the location but it’s a ruined estate south west of Burgh Castle and across the Yare River. Head underground using a set of stairs near the fountain and make your way along a series of corridors. You’ll eventually find an enormous statue with, you guessed it, antlers and there are three slots in its back in which to stab the Daughters of Lerion’s spoils. Pop them in and then head down the new set of stairs to find Thor’s Helmet in a chest.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Thor’s Cape - EVERYWHERE

Aaand now here’s the patient bit. In order to get Thor’s Cape, you’re going to have to assassinate all of the Order of the Ancients in your menu screen. Once you’ve snared all FORTY FIVE of them and taken all of their Medallions back to Hytham, that’s when you’ll get Thor’s Cape. So yes, it’s very much a ‘once the campaign is done’ option.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla review | Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla length | Assassin's Creed Valhalla best skills | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide

Mjolnir - Norway

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ready? Now you’ve successfully annihilated an entire secret society or Proto Templars from England, it’s time to go and get your well-earned prize of a legendary hammer. Finding Mjolnir in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is all about donning your full Thor outfit and heading back to Norway. You want to head to this point on the map above. To do this you will have to call your longship to take you across the water as, yes, your horse will freeze half way across if you decided, like us, to use them as a boat. At the end of a gully, you’ll find Mjolnir thundering and zapping with energy. All you have to do now is suit up with your full gear, interact and discover your worth...

Assassin's Creed Valhalla silver | How to earn XP in Assassin's Creed Valhalla | Assassin's Creed Valhalla carbon ingots | Assassin's Creed Valhalla resources | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Orlog guide | Assassin's Creed Valhalla opal | Assassin's Creed Valhalla arrows | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals