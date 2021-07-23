Assassin's Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris release date might've just been leaked

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Siege of Paris DLC release date might've just been leaked.

Just below, you can see a tweet from a fan-run Twitter account dedicated to the Assassin's Creed series. As chronicled by one of the twitter account's followers, it appears as though a release date for the Siege of Paris expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla was temporarily listed as August 5.

🏰 #AssassinsCreedValhalla's second DLC will be released on August 5th! 🙏 Thanks to our fan Lorenzo for sending us the pic!#AssassinsCreed #Valhalla #SiegeOfParis pic.twitter.com/CbMxOoHTWsJuly 22, 2021 See more

However, this listing has since been pulled. It looks as though the storefront the user is accessing is Windows-based, so while it could be a case of a placeholder date having been revealed for the expansion, it wouldn't exactly be the first time a Windows store has inadvertently revealed the release date of a forthcoming game or expansion.

If the release date for the Siege of Paris expansion is August 5 though, that puts it as releasing on a Thursday, which is actually fairly common for DLC and expansions launching for established games. Right now, we'll have to wait until we hear confirmation or denial from Ubisoft.

This release date of August 5 would tally with the Summer 2021 release window for the expansion, which was previously revealed earlier this year. As revealed at the time by Ubisoft, the expansion would feature "black box missions," which task protagonist Eivor with an objective, but put zero restrictions on the player in terms of how they complete said objectives.

The first time that the Siege of Paris was mentioned was actually through a leak last month in June, shortly before Ubisoft's E3 2021 presentation. At the time, the leaker in question correctly revealed that the next DLC pack would see Eivor adventuring to France, although they did claim that the release date for the expansion would be November 2021, which Ubisoft has since proved to be false.

Right now though, there's still plenty of time to enjoy the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC before the Siege of Paris supposedly launches next month. Since the first expansion for Ubisoft's game launched earlier this year in May, it's actually been used to promote tourism to Ireland, where the DLC takes place, which Tourism Ireland has used to its advantage.

