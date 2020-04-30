Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date set for holiday 2020

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla release date has been confirmed in the reveal trailer released today. The Viking adventure will launch in holiday 2020 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Google Stadia, and PC.

It would be nice to have an exact date for when we'll venture to Valhalla, but at least we know the time frame now. Today's announcement also confirmed that the game will be a cross-gen release and a next-gen launch title, which is only natural with PS5 and Xbox Series X rapidly approaching. As Microsoft and PlayStation confirm release dates for their respective consoles, we'll likely see cross-gen games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla get more accurate release dates.

Release date aside, Assassin's Creed Valhalla also has some noteworthy platform stipulations. It will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store and the official Ubisoft store on PC, as well as also being available through the publisher's Uplay+ subscription service which goes for $14.99 a month (or $6.99 for your first month).

All platforms will receive three editions of Valhalla, as is customary for Assassin's Creed games. The Gold Edition comes with the base game and the equally customary season pass. The Ultimate Edition adds in "exclusive customisation content" including "the Berserker gear pack, the Berserker settlement pack, the Berserker longship pack, along with a set of Runes to improve weapons or gear." These DLC items confirm some of the features and activities teased in the reveal trailer, many of which are encouragingly familiar to Assassin's Creed Odyssey.

Finally, the Collector's Edition of the game comes with everything in the Ultimate Edition as well as a 30-centimeter statue of the female version of Eivor, a five-centimeter statue of the male version, a Steelbook case, lithographs, a collector's case, a numbered certificate of authenticity, and the soundtrack. This edition will be exclusive to the Ubisoft store.

If you can believe, Assassin's Creed Valhalla is the work of a staggering 15 studios.