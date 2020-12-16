Assassin's Creed Valhalla quietly adds better PS5 haptic support in new update

Assassin's Creed Valhalla just stealthily added better PS5 controller support, including a new use of the DualSense's adaptive triggers .

The new features appear to have been added in the latest update to the game, though oddly they weren't mentioned in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla patch notes for version 1.10. Still, it didn't take long for players across both Reddit and gaming forum ResetEra to notice the difference.

The biggest change appears to be a new implementation of the adaptive triggers when you're wielding the bow: the right trigger now provides some resistance when Eivor pulls back an arrow, simulating the tension of the bowstring. Some players report more of the general rumbling haptic feedback when attacking with melee weapons as well - it's tough to compare side by side unless you have an un-updated copy of the game ready as well.

It's odd that Ubisoft didn't mention these improvements for the PS5 controller in the official patch notes (they were already quite long, so it's not likely that they were omitted for brevity). I wonder if Valhalla was meant to use DualSense's haptic feedback options more aggressively from the beginning and the latest update quietly fixed an issue that had kept them from working properly.

Either way, if you're playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla on PS5, it's worth dipping back in to see if you can feel the difference the next time you go to shoot an arrow through some unsuspecting foot soldier's eye socket.