Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director soothes the soul in this Norse mythology mini-doc

Ubisoft has released a 3-minute mini-documentary on Norse mythology ahead of the launch of Assassin's Creed Valhalla on November 10.

If you're like me and loved sleeping through history documentaries in low-lit classrooms, you'll probably find the video, narrated by Assassin's Creed Valhalla narrative director Darby McDevitt, incredibly soothing. That's not to say it isn't interesting, mind. McDevitt delves into the real-world history of the game's 9th century England setting, an era where the Pagan religions of old Europe were gradually being pushed out by Christianity.

The Viking you'll control in Assassin's Creed Valhalla is part of a clan that's looking to settle new lands in Anglo-Saxon England, but the Saxons don't much care for, or believe in, the Pagan gods the Vikings worship. Of course, this is just one of the main conflicts you'll need to resolve by way of axe in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as you'll also be dealing with warring Viking sons, a rogue Danish clan, and more problems you'll solve using spears, bows, axes, and swords.

In stark contrast to the violence awaiting us in the next Assassin's Creed installment, McDevitt rattles off a translated version of a rather comforting poem called Havamal. "'The unwise man lies awake all night, pondering everything over and over. And when morning comes, his mind is weary and his burden has not yet been lifted.' Wise words from the all father, so do as he says and stop your worrying. Get a good night's sleep and rise refreshed. The gates to Valhalla will soon be open," McDevitt says.

ICYMI, here's the latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla cinematic trailer with a friendly lesson from Eivor on Viking raids.