Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Everything we know so far about the new Viking flavored Assassin's Creed

The next in Ubisoft's stealth and slaughter series is Assassin's Creed Valhalla, set in the world of Vikings and Norse mythology. Leaks suggested that a working title for the game was Assassin's Creed Ragnarok, so fans have been excited about living out their berserker dreams even before this official announcement. Players will take the role of Eivor, leading their clan to greatness.

"We can’t wait for players to experience the incredible Viking journey ahead of them,” said Ashraf Ismail, creative director on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

"Being in Eivor’s boots as both a Viking raider and a clan leader, players will face the conflicts of establishing a new home while in the midst of a power struggle for control of England."

The trailer below is our exciting introduction to the new game, and it has us going "berserk" for Viking life. It revealed a world of war, beards, and a triumphant return of the hidden blade.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla trailer

Assassins Creed Valhalla release date: Holiday 2020

Holiday 2020 Platforms: Xbox Series X, PS5, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and PC

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a release window of Holiday 2020, so expect it to arrive in November around the same time as the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla story

Here's what to expect from the Assassin's Creed Valhalla storyline, straight from Ubisoft.

"Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources in the ninth century AD, players will lead Eivor’s clan of Norsemen across the icy North Sea to the rich lands of England’s broken kingdoms. Players must carve out a new future for their clan, reliving the ruthless fighting style of Viking warriors with a revamped combat system that includes the ability to dual-wield weapons against a greater variety of enemies than ever before.

"To secure resources players can lead raids to select locations using their longship to earn much-needed riches and resources. As the Vikings begin to settle in their new home, they encounter resistance from the Saxons including King Aelfred of Wessex, who denounces them as heathens and looks to be the sole ruler of a civilized England. Against all odds, Eivor must do what is necessary to keep Valhalla within reach."

Following the galaxy brain example of Assassin's Creed Odyssey, players can choose to play as a male or female Eivor, and - a first in the series - will be able to customize their appearance through hair, tattoos, and war paint.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla rumors

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The Norse news first arrived when a peculiar poster in The Division 2 was spotted by YouTuber JorRaptor back in early 2019. The in-game iconography stars a noble-looking Viking warrior clutching the Apple of Eden, a key symbol from the lore of the Assassin’s Creed series. The poster is situated in the Potomac Event Center in-game if you’d like to take a closer look. The focus of the poster seems to be promoting an opera performed at the JFK Center called Valhalla, critics describing it as a “Graceful, powerful work of opera.” How curious!

This led Kotaku’s Jason Schreier to publish a report backing up the possibility of a Norse Assassin’s Creed game, codenamed Viking and set for a 2020 release, according to two independent sources. that was all we had to go off for a long time after, but in the months since there has been some speculation about the validity of this report. Industry analyst ZhugeEX posted about the rumours on Resetera , claiming that “all of the new AC leaks so far have been incorrect. It’s not even called Ragnarok.”

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

That means you should take all of the rumours mentioned in this article with a serious pinch of salt. Speaking of which, a few months ago another rumour popped up on Reddit , claiming that Ragnarok - or in this case, Kingdom - is set in the “early 1000’s” and follows a Danish Viking, the game taking place across “Denmark, southern Sweden, and Norway and parts of Ireland and England.” Apparently, the game will dwell on the Norse invasion and figures from the era, including Irish High King Brian Boru will appear.

Yet another rumour cropped up in February , this time a lot more developed, boasting a potential release date of September 29th, 2020 and the inclusion of four-player co-op. Apparently, you’ll play as a character called Jora and lead a band of Vikings. The hidden blade is said to return, massive wars will take place in real-time and new locations will include “York, London, Paris, and Kiev.” The leak also claims the game will be cross-gen, releasing on “PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5.”

The leak delves into further story spoilers if you’re willing to read them, so check the Reddit thread for even more gory details.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla wishlist

Until we officially know more about Assassin's Creed Valhalla, here's what we'd like to see from the next game.

1. Bring back stealth

This is a bit of a reach given that we’re talking about a Viking game, but one of the main complaints lobbed at the more recent Assassin’s Creed games is the death of stealth mechanics in favour of Action RPG combat. Don’t get me wrong, I like the new fighting gameplay in Origins and Odyssey, but it was distinctly lacking when compared to the clandestine tone of the original few games, an atmosphere that has only gotten more distant over time. The rebooted games reward an alternative Soulslike approach, chipping away at and staggering your enemies until they break before delivering a final blow. At the very least, it’d be nice to see the Hidden Blade return in a meaningful fashion, with sneaking missions incorporated into the narrative as an aside from all the skull-cracking axe-wielding Viking action.

2. Explore uncharted lands

If the leaks are to be believed, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will focus on Northern Europe as the Vikings invade and pillage their terrible way through the west, leaving a grisly legacy. It’d be great to see some parts of the world underrepresented in video games, like Norway and Sweden and Northern England, where the Vikings made a serious impression. One of the leaks mentions Northumbria, which also happens to be the modern-day base of Ubisoft’s Reflections studio, just outside of Newcastle. Haway the lads! There’s plenty of interesting Viking history and early civilizations to be unraveled and explored throughout this area, from York to Mercia and everywhere between, with plenty of Celtic mythology and high kings to dive into if the game extends to Ireland as the leaks suggest.

3. Bigger is not always better

As brilliant as Origins and Odyssey were as functional history sandboxes, I’ve often had conversations with my friends about how very few of us have finished either of these games. Odyssey is particularly bloated, a gargantuan hunk of endorphins spread out across most of Greece. The map is littered with quests and interactive segments to ping between, which turns every minute into a battle or a conversation. There’s not much time to smell the roses anymore as there was with the earlier games in the series. I’d love to see Assassin’s Creed reign in some of the service aspects of the reboot series and focus on letting the environment and story speak for itself. That doesn’t mean removing the complex, interesting loot systems, but it could do with some more focus to tell an impactful, modern tale.

