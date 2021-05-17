Assassin's Creed Valhalla fans have translated all Native American dialog

Assassin's Creed Valhalla players have translated all the in-game Native American dialog.

At a certain point in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, protagonist Eivor can journey to the Vinland area of North America, where they encounter the Kanien’kehá:ka, a group of Native Americans. The game itself never actually provides a translation for the Native American dialog that the player encounters while in Vinland, but players have translated the language of the Kanien’kehá:ka in the video below.

It's an impressive feat of dedication from the Assassin's Creed Valhalla player base. In the video just above from Access the Animus, the translation process is outlined in full, revealing not only dialog pertaining to the events of Valhalla, but also that of Assassin's Creed 3 and Rogue, both of which have ties to the North American continent.

This isn't even the first in-game language that Access the Animus has translated. Earlier this year, the channel revealed that they'd successfully deciphered the Isu language, a made up tongue that has been with the Assassin's Creed series since all the way back in Ezio's original outing in Assassin's Creed 2. With the release of Valhalla though, fans were finally able to piece together enough of the fake language to accurately decipher it.

Last week, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's first DLC expansion, called Wrath of the Druids, finally debuted, transporting players to Ireland for a brand new adventure. This is the first of two planned DLC expansions for Ubisoft's massive RPG, and for more on Eivor's trip to Ireland, head over to our Assassin's Creed Valhalla Wrath of the Druids DLC impressions for more.

