Assassin's Creed Valhalla commercial is a friendly lesson in raiding from Eivor

A new Assassin's Creed Valhalla cinematic trailer gives you a friendly walkthrough of the Viking raider life with main character Eivor as your guide.

It takes a different approach from most game trailers, giving Eivor carte blanche to address the audience directly as he moves from his longboat to the pillaging of an English village: "They think we are barbarians," Eivor says as he leads his clan in slaughtering the village's defenders, "do not disappoint them!"

They loot, they pillage, they leave one prominent figure alive to spread the word of their terrible might throughout the lands. This trailer makes no qualms about the fact that you will definitely be the bad guy to many as you play through the story. But you're not just doing it for fun - you're making sure that your clan will have a new home where it can live and thrive for generations to come. And OK, yeah, the pillaging will probably be fun too. Everybody likes free stuff.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla is just weeks away, with its release date set for November 10 on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia, and PC, and its PS5 arrival coming on November 12. Ubisoft has confirmed that it will support cross-gen progression within console families , so you can start on your current system and pick up where you left off on your new hardware later.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will be one of the many games on offer in the newly revamped and renamed Ubisoft Plus subscription service.