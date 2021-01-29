Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault: Who is the Vault in Jorvik?

The Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault quest takes place in Jorvik, where you have to decide who the Vault is. In this case, the Vault is a traitor and an order member in Assassin's Creed Valhalla; one of many you'll kill throughout your time with the game. While you've had to accuse someone before in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla traitor quest, this is a different occurance, one that thankfully has less bearing on the overall story arc in the game. So who is the Vault in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

Assassin's Creed Valhalla tips | Assassin's Creed Valhalla map | Assassin's Creed Valhalla romance guide | Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla weapons | Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animals | Assassin's Creed Valhalla settlement guide | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla ending | Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Thor armor | Assassin's Creed Valhalla Treasures of Britain Excalibur

Who is the Vault in Assassin's Creed Valhalla?

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If you've done all the digging you can and still can't decide who the Vault is in Assassin's Creed Valhalla, then worry not. We're here to help. There are four suspects in the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Closing the Vault quest:

Hjorr

Audun

Faravid

Ricsige

There's reason to be suspicious of each of them, but the correct person to accuse is Audun. How do you know? He's the only one of the four who knows the wine isn't at the yuletide feast yet and he also is reluctant to drink it, which implies he knows it's poisoned. While some of the others don't want to drink it, they have good reasons for doing so.

Tell Ljufvina that you know Audun is the Vault and a cutscene will happen, which ends with you having to kill Audun, as you'd expect. Take him out and voila, Closing the Vault is complete.