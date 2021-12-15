Assassin's Creed Odyssey free weekend begins tomorrow, with pre-load available now

Assassin's Creed Odyssey will be available to play for free this weekend, and you can pre-load it now.

Developer Ubisoft announced that the Assassin's Creed Odyssey free weekend will run from tomorrow, December 16 at 09:00 local time and finish at 19:00 local time on the evening of Monday, December 20. Thursday morning to Monday night is an impressive definition of a weekend and should mean you can get a long way into Ubisoft's take on Ancient Greece.

To help maximize your time in-game, you'll be able to pre-load Assassin's Creed Odyssey starting right now. Even better, any progress you make over the course of the weekend will be carried over if you decide to purchase the full game.

Unlike Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Odyssey doesn't have dedicated PS5 or Xbox Series X versions, but you'll be able to play the PS4 or Xbox One versions via backward compatibility on either current-gen console. The free weekend will also be available on PC via Ubisoft Connect as well as on Google Stadia.

If you'd prefer to stay in England while getting a touch of the Mediterranean, Odyssey has shown up elsewhere, too. They might be separated by more than 1,000 years, but the newly-announced Assassin's Creed Crossover Stories, which began yesterday, brings Odyssey's Kassandra face-to-face with Valhalla's Eivor, and takes place across both games.

It's been a busy couple of days for Valhalla, as Ubisoft has also announced the game's third major expansion, Dawn of Ragnarok, set to release in March.

