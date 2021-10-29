Assassin's Creed Infinity isn't a free-to-play game

Assassin's Creed Infinity won't be free-to-play, Ubisoft has just confirmed.

As first reported by GameSpot yesterday on October 28, Ubisoft unveiled the new details at their recent investor briefing. "It's not going to be a free-to-play [game]," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot, when asked for comment on the price point of the upcoming Assassin's Creed game.

"This game is going to have a lot of narrative elements in it. It's going to be very innovative game, but it will have what players already have in all the other Assassin's Creed games, all the elements that they love... right from the start," the CEO continued. "So it's going to be a huge game. But with lots of elements that already exist in the games that we published in the past."

Additionally in the investor briefing, Ubisoft declined to comment on a release window for Assassin's Creed Infinity, but did reveal that the game is currently in the early stages of development. Finally, Ubisoft revealed yesterday that the forthcoming game is in development at both Ubisoft's Montreal and Quebec-based studios, confirming that the project is a collaboration across multiple studios.

If you're unfamiliar with the new venture from Ubisoft, a report earlier this year revealed the existence of Assassin's Creed Infinity, which Ubisoft shortly thereafter confirmed. At the time, Assassin's Creed Infinity was described as live-service game, in a similar vein to Destiny 2 or Fortnite, and while Ubisoft later confirmed these details as accurate, it's clearly still a game that's at least a few years out from launch, and still taking shape within Ubisoft.

We don't even know if Assassin's Creed Infinity will replace the traditional single-player launches in Ubisoft's franchise. It will allegedly preserve the "rich narrative experiences" of the series according to a past statement from Guillemot, which doesn't give away much about the game itself.

We reckon Assassin's Creed Infinity can only mean a better, more open future for the series, if it does indeed hold true to the rich history of the franchise.