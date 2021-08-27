Apple changes App Store rules amid its lawsuit with Fortnite creator Epic

Apple has announced it'll allow developers to inform app users of ways of paying outside the App Store in a significant development in its lawsuit against Epic Games.

In a press release related to a different lawsuit that Apple is currently fighting, Apple announced changes to its App Store polices. Apple will maintain its current approach, in which businesses earning less than $1 million per year through the App Store will pay a reduced commission. The big change, however, is that developers will now be able to "share information about payment methods outside of their iOS app" via third-party communication with players. Any payments made outside Apple's ecosystem, even if they pertain to apps available on the App Store, aren't subject to Apple's commission, meaning developers get a greater portion of the profit from player spending.

While the new rules stem from a class action lawsuit made against Apple by a number of smaller developers, they're surprisingly relevant to the tech giant's ongoing lawsuit with Epic Games. That legal disagreement stemmed from Epic's attempt to sell V-Bucks directly to Fortnite players on Apple devices, circumventing the App Store and denying Apple its cut of player spending. In response, Apple delisted Fortnite from its platform, resulting in a lengthy legal battle that came to a head during a court trial earlier this year. As yet, there's been no definitive result from that hearing, but it'll be interesting to see whether Apple's U-turn will have a wider-reaching effect.

