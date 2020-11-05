Apex Legends Season 7 Battle Pass gets brand new rewards

The Apex Legends Season 7 battle pass is here, and this season it's called Ascension.

The latest trailer highlights everything coming to this season's collection of rewards, so let’s break it down.

As usual, the new Battle Pass will come with cosmetic rewards, and this time, you’ll be able to immediately unlock the Legendary Prowler Polished Perfection skin when you pick up the Battle Pass, along with three new Legend skins. Other obtainable skins include High Class Wraith, Fast Fashion Octane and the Reactive Cutting Edge R99.

As always, a bunch of items have been added to spruce up the player experience, including a new set of Holo-sprays, weapon charms, music packs, loading screens, banners, and skydive emotes, so you can land on Olympus in style.

Of course, if you decide not to buy the Battle Pass, you can still earn free rewards while playing season 7, including a Royal Guard Wraith skin, five Apex packs, and season 7 Win Trackers for all the Legends you play.

Apex Legends Season 7 – Ascension brings a new Battle Pass brimming with high-class rewards. Start earning them for yourself when Season 7 begins later today, Nov 4, at 8pm PT!

Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension has also introduced a brand new map to battle in. Olympus, a beautiful floating city that’s unlike any Apex map before, with bright colours and futuristic architecture, it’ll be interesting to see how players will adapt in the new environment.

A new hover vehicle called the Trident has been added and makes it the first vehicle in Respawn’s battle royale. It can hold up to four players, perfect if you’re playing squads, and will offer new challenges and ways of traversal.

The new Legend, named Horizon , has also dropped with season 7, a Scottish astrophysicist with gravity-based abilities, including one that will suspend enemies in the air so you can pick them off one by one.

Apex Legends Season 7 Ascension is available now on all platforms.