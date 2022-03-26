Apex Legends' best mode comes back

Get ready, Legends - Control is coming back in Apex Legends.

From March 29th to April 12th, the fan-favorite Control returns, albeit for a limited time. We also get new Arena map Drop-Off, a new Crypto Heirloom, and rumors that Caustic’s "been up to something", too.

"Our limited-time 9v9 mode Control is returning for two weeks with the Warriors Collection Event!" developer Respawn explains on the Apex Legends website.

"This time around Caustic Treatment on Kings Canyon has been added into the mix. So, squad up, select your loadout, and fight for total control over Olympus, Storm Point, and Kings Canyon. Brought to you by Silva Pharmaceuticals."

As part of the changes, Caustic Treatment has been "converted into a three-point battleground for control over Kings Canyon", and it now boasts new ziplines, skydive launchers, added cover, and "even a hover tank" in a bid to balance the area and improve "flow to the points". Players can also use Caustic's terminal within his lab to raise toxin levels and catch out enemy players capturing B point, so be careful you're not caught out.

As for that new Arena map? The fully automated Hammond Manufacturing Tower that sits above Malta's skyline is our setting for Drop-Off, a place that's in operation during the day but repurposed as an arena at night.

The Warriors Collection Event also introduces 24 themed, limited-time cosmetics, including new Legendary skins including the Synthetic Huntress Ash Skin, Riding Dirty Octane Skin, Jewel Olympus Horizon Skin, and Combat Survivalist skin for Lifeline. For the full details, head on over to the official website .

"Apex Legends Control will feel familiar if you've played multiplayer shooters before - but it'll feel a helluva lot different if you're expecting a traditional Apex Legends experience," we wrote in our Apex Legends Control review.

"It's a Call of Duty multiplayer match meets a competitive Control match in Overwatch. It's frenetic, chaotic, and somehow still well-balanced."

ICYMI, Apex Legends PS5 and Xbox Series X versions have been rated in Europe and America , signaling the imminent arrival of next-gen versions of the popular strategic hero shooter. And so far, over seven million of us have signed up for the global pre-registration of Apex Legends Mobile .

How many live services games are too many live service games? We know that live service game fatigue is real - but can it be fixed?