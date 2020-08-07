Janelle Monáe-starring Antebellum to get VOD release September 18

From Get Out producer Jordan Peele, Antebellum is the latest movie to premiere on VOD platforms in lieu of its planned theatrical release.

Starring musician and actress Janelle Monáe, the time-bending horror centres on a successful author trapped in the era of American slavery. The cast also includes Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Jena Malone, and Gabourey Sidibe.

Written and directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz, Antebellum will be available to rent on the usual platforms for $19.99. However, you'll be able to catch the movie in some select theatres that are yet to be announced.

“While we designed Antebellum to be consumed as a communal experience in the theatre, we are thrilled by the unique opportunity we have to pivot to a different kind of communal moment in our culture,” Bush and Renz said in a statement.

“As we face the realities of systemic racism in our country, which have crescendoed to this current inflexion point in 2020, we understand how imperative it is to bring Antebellum to the broadest audience possible, while also prioritizing health and safety. It is our ardent hope that by sharing our film widely, both nationally and internationally, we will transform the moviegoing experience from home into a true event.”

Antebellum isn't the only movie to bypass a traditional theatrical release due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It joins a whole host of movies heading straight to VOD, including Disney's Mulan. There's no doubt that the cinematic landscape is changing – what remains to be seen is if it's changing for the good.

