Animal Crossing: New Horizons will add items for St Patrick's Day, Girl’s Day, and Pi Day in next update

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can enjoy several new seasonal items in their Nook Stop as part of the March update.

Kicking off as soon as February 25, players will be able to pick up items to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, Girl’s Day, and Pi Day.

For Girl’s Day - a Japanese annual holiday - players will be able to pick up the Girl’s Day Doll Set and Bonbori Lamp which will be available from February 25 - March 3.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

After that, the Pi Day - a day in which the date lines up with the Mathematical value of Pi (3.14) - celebrations begin from March 1 - 14 where players will be able to pick up a pie which is decorated with the Pi symbol from Resident Services.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Finally, from March 10 - 17 players will be able to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in style as the game offers themed items including the Shamrock Rug, Shamrock Door Plate, and Shamrock Soda. The Able Sisters will also have a selection of Shamrock-themed clothing available running up to the event.

After previewing at the Nintendo Direct last night, fans have already begun getting excited for the Animal Crossing: New Horizons March update. Mostly due to the Super Mario-themed items on offer which allow players to dress their villagers up as Super Mario characters, as well as display themed furniture from Thomps, goal flags, question mark blocks, warp pipes, and more around their island.

According to the Japanese Nintendo website, players will be rewarded for downloading the 1.8.0 update with a Super Mario-themed wallpaper.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo has previously given players items to celebrate Animal Crossing: New Horizons Valentine’s Day, Groundhog Day, and even items to celebrate the Super Bowl.

