Animal Crossing: New Horizons welcomes back acorns and pine cones as Autumn takes over

Autumn has officially reached the Northern Hemisphere

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has welcomed back acorns and pine cones as well as seasonal DIY recipes. 

Autumn has officially reached Animal Crossing: New Horizons as Isabelle announces the return of seasonal items; acorns and pine cones. These crafting materials can be obtained by shaking your island’s trees from September 1 - December 1.

Acorns are well worth collecting as they can be used to make the adorable Acorn pochette, which is literally just a big acorn disguised as a bag, as well as the yellow leaf pile which can give your island the perfect seasonal feel. Not only this but they also fetch a few hundred bells from Nook’s Cranny. 

As for the pine cones, these bad boys can be found hiding in cedar trees and can again be shaken down easily. Despite having a low drop rate, pine cones are easily obtainable due to dropping similar to tree branches, which will continue to fall for as long as players keep shaking. With this crafting supply, players will be able to craft the Tree's bounty little tree.

This is the second Autumn-inspired addition to have made its way into Animal Crossing: New Horizons this year, after Isabelle announced the return of the grape-harvest basket last week. 

If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, don’t worry - there’s still plenty of other seasonal items making their way to you this month too including spring bamboo which can be used to craft the likes of the bamboo wand and can be sold for 200 bells per piece. 

Find out what kind of seasonal celebrations will be kicking off towards the end of the year with our upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events list. 

