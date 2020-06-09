Animal Crossing: New Horizons player recreates every character from Smash Bros Ultimate

One very determined islander has recreated the entire roster from Smash Bros Ultimate in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Redditor DJ-Dez says the entire process took over 400 hours, and it's easy to imagine where the time went. Every character (with the exception of Isabelle, naturally) has been meticulously designed to look as similar as possible to their brawling counterparts. Special items, custom designs, villager customization tools, and expressions were used to make each one look instantly recognizable.

Some were surely easier than others. The two Villager variants obviously didn't need much work, and Isabelle is literally just Isabelle (the decision not to have a villager cosplaying as Isabelle sparked a silly little argument in the comments), but some other characters demanded more creativity.

King K. Rool is wearing a hat with a custom design, tilted down for the illusion - same goes for Yoshi, Fox, Bowser, and a few others. Samus and Dark Samus are wearing customized motorcycle helmets and gear, while the Ice Climbers use pajamas and bonnets to perfect the look. Check out the full-size grab of the entire roster here and see if you can identify every character.

If you want to try your hand at recreating some of the fighters in your island, DJ-Dez was gracious enough to provide his creator ID - MA-3790-6501-6469 - so that you have a template for doing so.

For more of the Animal Crossing community's ingenuity, here's a proper Tiger King trailer recreated in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.