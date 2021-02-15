Animal Crossing: New Horizons - 10 things you (probably) didn't know you could do on your island

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been out for almost a year now, but the delightful adventure filled with fuzzy-friends continues to surprise players. One of the best things about Tom Nook's gateway package is the freedom it offers you to explore and develop your very own sandy shores. Nook might give you a little bit of guidance to begin with, but for the most part, it's left up to you to uncover all that your island has to offer you.

Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons leaves you to your own devices, Islanders continue to make new discoveries all the time. Whether you're a longtime island-dweller or a new resident, here are things you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that you (probably) didn't know you could.

Trying to build a perfect Snowboy? Let a Dung Beetle do it

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As you may already know if you've been diving into the wintry fun on your islands, building an Animal Crossing: New Horizons perfect Snowboy takes a bit of practice. Rolling snowballs to just the right size so the body can support the weight of a complementary snowy head rewards you with some ice-themed goodies, so it's more worth than the effort to try and perfect your craft.

The introduction of snowballs also invites Dung Beetle guests to your island, and, as it turns out, these six-legged insects happen to be expert Snowboy builders. As a player recently discovered , the Dung Beetles can help you create a perfect Snowboy by rolling up snowballs to just the right size. Yes, that's right. Sometimes it really does pay to let the Dung Beetle do its thing. It's worth noting that I have witnessed the beetles rolling the snowballs straight into the water, so that's something to watch out for.

Pull off some aquatic moves

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale event introduced some new toe tapping reactions, including an adorable dance move reaction called Feeling it. Naturally, you dance to the beat of the stereo at home, or jig with your villagers on land. But did you know you can also dance in water? Well, as one player recently discovered , you can. Thanks to the summer update that brought diving and swimming into our repertoires, you can take a dip in the ocean, and now you can even dance in the water, too. In fact, you can use every reaction except Sit Down in the water. Just imagine the possibilities… I think it's time to invite over a pal and pull off my very own synchronized swimming performance.

Reactions will keep Wasps away… for a little while

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Speaking of dancing, you can also use your reactions to keep wasps at bay in New Horizons. You know how it is… sometimes you just forget to have your net out when you go to shake a tree that just so happens to be inhabited by those stripy stingers. As players soon discovered, quickly using a reaction such as Feelin' it or Sit Down prevents the Wasps from getting to you. Of course, the only way to actually avoid getting stung is by heading inside a building or catching them with your net. While reactions might just be delaying your inevitable sting, you can just pretend the Wasps are dancing along with you, or taking a break with a lovely quiet sit beneath a tree.

You can see unique dialogue in dreams

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Venturing into the land of nod in Animal Crossing: New Horizons lets you take a tour of other people's islands through the power of dreaming. It's a great way to see just how creative the community is and find out what's possible when it comes to island designs and layouts. In the dreamy state, you can still interact with the NPCs who take up residence there. Instead of hopping on a flight, you travel to these dream islands by falling asleep with the help of Luna. But, as it turns out, it's still worth paying Orville a visit at the airport in these dreams. If you do, as one player discovered, the loveable Dodo will offer some special dialogue .

You can craft alongside a villager

(Image credit: Nintendo)

It's dangerous to craft alone… okay, well maybe it's not, but it's certainly more fun to craft alongside one of your adorable villagers. Recently, a player found out that you can actually use the same DIY table that a villager is using at the same time. So, when you visit your villagers' homes and they happen to be whipping something up at a crafting table, you can make something right alongside them. It really is too cute to handle.

You can grow lots of Bells on lucky horoscope days

(Image credit: Nintendo)

On rare occasions when you start up the game, there's a chance that Isabelle will tell you she's read her horoscope and it just so happens to promise good luck. When this happens, players have discovered that you can make some serious bank. You can grow an Animal Crossing: New Horizons money tree if you bury Bells in a shiny spot on the ground. Players worked out that if you bury 99,000 Bells on a day where Isabelle tells you about a lucky horoscope, you can pocket yourself 297,000 Bells when the tree grows in. Now that's what I call a good investment.

You can take a selfie with a Ray

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The museum is a great place to take some wonderful photos in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. But there's one sea-faring friend that can help you catch quite the selfie. One morning , I caught a Ray fish in the sea to add to my museum. Appearing during the summer and autumn months in the northern hemisphere, I raced to see this new addition swimming around in my tank display. It was here that I discovered the Ray looking out from the tank with its face-like underside on show. As it turns out, the Ray can sometimes be found in this position, and it makes for one very memorable photo opportunity.

You can do dive flips from high locations… but it can ruin your flowers

(Image credit: Nintendo)

One way to really make a splash in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is by doing a dive flip or cannonball into the ocean from a platform. While it's a lot of fun to watch your villagers roll their way through the air and land into the sea, it can lead to some unintentional flower-ruining. As you may already know, you can do a flip into the sea by pressing A near platform or rockface while running. But, as one player found out, dive flips can indeed destroy your flowers . If you really want to keep doing dive flips from up high, just make sure no plants are nearby that you can inadvertently damage.

You can open and close your curtains at home

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Okay, so I realise this may not be news to many players out there, but I only just recently discovered you can interact with the curtains on certain wallpapers in your home. Even after playing the game every day since it first came out, I didn't think to try and draw my curtains; clearly, I'm comfortable with my villagers seeing me watch TV at home through my window. Some wallpapers also feature shutters that cover the windows, which can also be closed or opened. My mind was truly blown when I found this out, and of course, I spent the next five minutes opening and closing them just for the novelty of it.

Sitting down in the art gallery gives you a better view

(Image credit: Nintendo)

There's nothing quite like spending some time in your museum and appreciating everything you've collected so far. Happily, there are several places in each part of the museum that will help you get a better view of all of the displays. As you'll no doubt know, there are plenty of seats dotted around the gallery, and sitting on them will pan the camera up so you can really appreciate all of the beautiful legitimate artworks you got from Redd (or perhaps received in the mail from your villagers). I only recently realized there's also a spot by the railing adjacent to the statues area that will also help you admire your art collection.