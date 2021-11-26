Animal Crossing: New Horizons players discover a new trick to immediately renovate boring houses

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have discovered a trick to instantly renovate a Villager's house.

Just below, you can see a mega-popular post on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons subreddit. In the post, the user explains that if you find one of your companions with a barebones house, you can actually get it immediately renovated by talking to Isabelle and complaining about their house.

Complaining to Isabelle sure is one way to get the job done. It's a little bit like moaning to the island manager that someone's house is extremely ugly and it's upsetting you, but hey, who are we to argue with a method that so clearly works, and instantaneously at that? Surely Isabelle doesn't mind being our shoulder to cry on.

This is one brilliant way to spruce up your island's homes, and pretty quickly at that. It's also a great method of giving things a fresh coat of paint, especially if you're only just returning to your New Horizons island after an extended period of time. As one writer here at Alyssa recently found, that can be pretty overwhelming, so it could help ease you back into the process of Animal Crossing.

