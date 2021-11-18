Animal Crossing: New Horizons player uses first-person camera to make P.T.-esque horror

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a horror game now, thanks to its new first-person camera and some terrifying interior design by one very creative player.

animal crossing is a great horror game pic.twitter.com/wzb3NcpnysNovember 12, 2021 See more

The brief video from Evil Imp has strong P.T. vibes: a hallway that seems normal at first glance, eerie silence broken only by a staticky radio and the occasionally bone-chilling thump somewhere off in the distance, a dummy by the cupboard and a pile of bones on the desk. OK, maybe those last parts aren't quite so P.T.-esque, but there's nothing wrong with Animal Crossing: New Horizons having its own distinct brand of furniture-first, first-person horror.

Then there's the cameo from Chrissy and Francine doing their best impression of the Grady Twins from The Shining. We'll remember this the next time we think about inviting them over…

The video was filmed with the new first-person mode introduced in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update. If you want to create your own horrifying adventure out of the stuff in your closet, you'll need to pick up the Pro Camera App from your local Nook Miles machine.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons tips | Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons bugs guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons amiibo support explained | Animal Crossing Sanrio amiibo cards and items | Animal Crossing: New Horizons flowers guide | Animal Crossing: New Horizons sea creatures guide | How to improve your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island rating | Upcoming Animal Crossing: New Horizons events | Animal Crossing: New Horizons turnips | KK Slider secret songs in Animal Crossing | Animal Crossing: New Horizons golden tools | Animal Crossing: New Horizons secrets