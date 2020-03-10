Check out Animal Crossing: New Horizons' photo mode in action

It should be easy enough to get a picturesque shot in Animal Crossing: New Horizons , but the new photo mode should make it even easier. As seen in a new Twitter video from the official Animal Crossing Twitter account, you can zoom, choose an expression, and choose from a selection of filters to get just the right look for your photo album.

NookPhone Apps ②With the Camera app, you can snap photos of your daily life, which are then stored in the Album on your #NintendoSwitch. With zoom controls & filters, you can easily get exactly the shots you want! Good news for folks eager to capture their island memories, hm? pic.twitter.com/E3lyRUUCxaMarch 10, 2020

You'll be able to access the camera from an app on your NookPhone, which is a handy new tool to the series you can use to track your progress in-game. Chiefly, it's your NookPhone you'll use to track how many NookMiles you've earned through completing various activities. And you'll want to know how many NookMiles you have because unlike earlier entries in the series, you'll use them - instead of Bells - to pay off your debt to Tom Nook and avoid being "disappeared" by a talking raccoon.

Some of the filters you can see include Sharp Soft, Dramatic, Film, and Monochrome, which all look like typical filters you'd see in an Instagram post, but way better of course because it's Animal Crossing in the pictures and not some poorly-lit beach or someone's lunch.

It excites me beyond reason that we've got less than 10 days to experience Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and now you can plan your picture-perfect getaway with the fan-made Happy Island Designer tool .