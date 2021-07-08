Animal Crossing: New Horizons optical illusion pays homage to the work of Junji Ito

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has created a freaky optical illusion on their island that watches them wherever they go.

Instagram user @sharks.crossing shared their spooky creation to the r/AnimalCrossing subreddit where it garnered loads of attention due to how well the optical illusion was pulled off. According to the replies of the post, the illusion was created using custom standees, a custom design displayed on a hat, and was inspired by horror manga artist Junji Ito’s The Hanging Balloons.

The creation’s wandering eyes were also explained by the islander responsible for the design who stated : “The reason they follow you is the same reason those haunted paintings seem to follow you. Slightly sunken against the foreground.” This isn’t the only horror-related thing, or Junji Ito thing on the player’s island either as the entirety of their island is based on the manga artist’s back catalog, which can be seen on the fan’s Instagram account.

The Animal Crossing and Junji Ito fan even went to the effort of bringing succubus Tomie, from Ito’s manga of the same name, into the game in the form of a custom face paint design. Placing the demonic character on their villager’s face, similar to how Ito’s story plays out. As well as an Uzumaki-themed area , and a harbor based on Ito’s manga collection Gyo which according to the designer is still a work in progress.

If you’re now desperate to visit this island for yourself, you wouldn’t be the only one as several commenters of the post have also asked for the island’s dream address. Unfortunately, the island’s designer hasn’t shared the unique code to visit the island yet, they have however said that they hope to finish working on it by October .

This might just be the spookiest thing we’ve ever seen on Animal Crossing: New Horizons and we’ve seen an island based on Resident Evil 8 as well as the horror short film based on the game called Don’t Peek - which is getting a full-length film adaptation soon . Not forgetting the fact that every islander has to encounter Zipper T. Bunny every year, which is enough to scare anyone.