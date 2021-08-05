Animal Crossing: New Horizons is offering players items based on Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is introducing two new limited edition clothing items in honor of the Chinese Qixi Festival.

Available from Nook’s Shopping, players are now able to pick up a Hikoboshi outfit as well as an Orihime outfit for just 2,500 bells. The two traditional pieces of clothing come from the Chinese Qixi Festival, also known as the Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day, which is based on the romantic Chinese folklore story of the same name.

Players better act fast though, as Isabelle announced today via the Animal Crossing: New Horizons official Twitter account , the two items are only available until August 14, 2021 - which is also when the festival takes place in the real world this year.

Hello! Until August 14th, Nook Shopping will offer items related to Cowherd and Weaver Girl Day, a traditional Chinese celebration that's similar to Valentine's Day. I hope you enjoy them! pic.twitter.com/9gficQhFsxAugust 5, 2021 See more

Also still available from Nook Shopping is the rodeo-style springy ride-on which was inspired by another traditional festival, this time hailing from Brazil, the Festa do Peão de Barretos aka “Cowboy Festival of Barretos". This item costs 2,000 bells and became available in mid-July, however, will be leaving the Tanuki-lead ordering service on August 15.

If springy horses and traditional clothing aren’t your thing, Nintendo has also introduced a number of new items in honor of the weekly firework shows held every Sunday night throughout August. Found in Redd’s prize raffle, which is also part of the firework celebrations, players can now get their hands on several food items including bubble tea, candy floss, and ice lollies.

For those of you disappointed at the lack of updates taking place in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there is some good news. Not only have there been several hints towards future expansions via a series of datamines , Nintendo has also promised that Animal Crossing: New Horizons will get "more free content" later this year.