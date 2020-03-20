Animal Crossing: New Horizons fan-made island name generator is a blessing for the indecisive

A fan-made island name generator takes the indecision out of choosing a name for your new home in Animal Crossing: New Horizons .

It's stressful work deciding what to name the island you'll likely spend months, if not years, toiling over. My go-to has always been 'Town,' but that wouldn't be wholly fitting for a deserted tropical island. Now I'm left with a choice: to go forward blindly and inevitably hate the name I choose, or leave the decision to fate - or more accurately, an algorithm.

The island name generator serves the dual purpose of easing the burden of making such a weighty decision and helping you kill time while social-distancing. Web developer Samuel Fine says the generator uses actual Earthly island names and mixes them together with the names of villagers, bugs, and fish from Animal Crossing to produce "probably unique" island names. Fine says there are probably about 10,000 different island names to cycle through, giving you plenty of variety.

If you are already thinking about your island's name, there's a good chance you're eager to escape into Animal Crossing: New Horizons' world as quickly as possible. To avoid any delays, be sure to check your Amazon pre-order's shipping date, as some are being pushed back due to a new policy prioritizing essentials.